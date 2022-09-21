Kalamity Kamala strikes again

Yesterday, Vice President Kamala Harris was at South Carolina State University for its Fall Convocation.

Devotees of Harris’s notorious word salads were not disappointed, as she schooled everyone about community banks with the following:

“We invested an additional 12 billion dollars into community banks. Because we know community banks are in the community and understand the needs and desires of that community as well as the talent and capacity of community."

Kamala Harris schools us on community banks: "Because we know community banks are in the community, and understand the needs and desires of that community as well as the talent and capacity of community." pic.twitter.com/MbOxRdJSYi — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 20, 2022

Surprisingly, the White House transcript didn’t reflect her syllabic struggle and transcribed it as follows:

“We have invested $12 billion in community banks, which specialize in lending to minority and rural communities. But we need you to then access that capital, to build a business, to be invested in your community, to allow you to buy a home and be part of the leadership of neighborhoods and society.”

The transcript explicitly mentions laughs and applauses. Harris’s struggle to pronounce ‘welcome,’ is factually recorded as ‘welc- — welcoming.'

However, Harris's incoherence was sorted out.

The function of a transcript is not to interpret, but to factually record the utterances and the occurrences around them.

This is another instance of blatant falsehoods from the Biden administration, but considering their monumental catastrophes, this is a micro-mini scandal.

Was this just a rare stumble over sentences for Harris?

Time to revisit the ignominious record of the serial assailant of the English language.

Earlier this month, Harris spoke at the Johnson Space Center in Houston.

These weren’t sentences, they were a random assortment of words.

First, she tried to explain the workings of the council.

Kamala: "Today the business of our work is for the council to report on the work that has occurred since our last meeting across these areas." pic.twitter.com/4rYeIX9GWj — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) September 9, 2022

Next, she weighed in on visiting the moon.

Kamala Harris weighs in on visiting the moon: "Think about it!" pic.twitter.com/p5TBJP2Q21 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 9, 2022

Her final assault was on astronauts in space.

Kamala Harris to astronauts: "Everything you spoke of is about life, isn't it?"



"That really is so exciting." pic.twitter.com/LOUC0Aon7g — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 9, 2022

On the rare occasion when she is lucid, she is mendacious.

She claimed the U.S. border is secure, despite the serious border crisis where more than 1.7 million migrant encounters occurred in 2021, and more than 2 million in 2022.

Last month, at an Oakland Generation Fund event, Harris, muddled her way around words to explain the concept of equity.

Kamala Harris:



"Equity as a concept says recognize that everyone has the same capacity, but in order for them to have equal opportunity to reach that capacity, well, we must pay attention to this issue of equity." pic.twitter.com/Z6l0Zd8Em1 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) August 12, 2022

In July, at the American Rescue Plan Workforce Development Summit, her verbal inabilities were on display when she explained the significance of transportation.

“You need to get to go and need to be able to get where you need to go to do the work and get home.”

KAMALA HARRIS: "Ya need to get to go and need to be able to get where you need to go to do the work." pic.twitter.com/ueNSjh9VI3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 13, 2022

Also in July, during a TV interview, the high priestess of inarticulateness prattled on when asked about the failure of Democrat presidents and Democrat-controlled Congresses to codify abortion rights during the 50 years that Roe v. Wade stood.

“I do believe that we should have rightly believed, but we certainly believe that certain issues are just settled. Certain issues are just settled.”

did past Dems fail by not codifying Roe v. Wade over the past five decades?



Harris: I think that, to be very honest with you, I do believe that we should have rightly believed, but we certainly believe that certain issues are just settled.



pic.twitter.com/4eF9M2Jvw6 — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) July 8, 2022

Meanwhile, even the poorest among public speakers compensate for their lack of talent with efforts to pay tributes to the victims of a tragedy.

But Harris didn’t blemish her disgraceful record of incoherence during the aftermath of the July 4 parade shooting in Highland Park, Illinois.

Vice President Kamala Harris just spoke at the scene of the Highland Park mass shooting.



“We have to take this stuff seriously, as seriously as you are because you have been forced to take this seriously,” she said. pic.twitter.com/vpLSydpJM0 — Jake Sheridan (@JakeSheridan_) July 6, 2022

On the Juneteenth holiday, she achieved the seemingly impossible by constructing comprehensible sentences devoid of gratuitous word repetitions. Once again, they were also devoid of facts.

Harris claimed that America had “400 years of slavery”.

The fact is it has been 400 years since slavery began in America. Perhaps like school-going children confused her prepositions replacing ‘of’ with ‘since’. Most importantly she failed to mention that slavery lasted for 246 years, beginning in 1619 and ending in 1865 after the Thirteenth Amendment was passed.

In May, Harris vanished into a jungle of words expounding on the importance of teamwork to an audience at the ASEAN Summit,

Kamala: "We will work together, and continue to work together, to address these issues…and to work together as we continue to work, operating from the new norms, rules, and agreements, that we will convene to work together...We will work on this together"pic.twitter.com/wrklQopoMQ — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) May 15, 2022

Harris was prolific in March.

During a meeting with the Jamaican Premier to commemorate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the U.S. and Jamaica, Harris’s alphabet soup baffled all.

Kamala: "We will work together, and continue to work together, to address these issues…and to work together as we continue to work, operating from the new norms, rules, and agreements, that we will convene to work together...We will work on this together"pic.twitter.com/wrklQopoMQ — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) May 15, 2022

In Louisiana, Harris waged war on the English language to explain the metaphysics of time.

KAMALA HARRIS: "The significance of the passage of time, right? The significance of the passage of time. So when you think about it, there is great significance to the passage of time...there is such great significance to the passage of time." pic.twitter.com/jUsnyNiSpB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 21, 2022

During a presser with Polish President Andrzej in Warsaw, Harris cackled in response to a question about the U.S.’s commitment to accepting Ukrainian refugees:

In January during an interview on NBC News, Harris meandered confusedly in response to elementary questions about Biden’s failing strategy to combat COVID-19:

.@craigmelvin asks if it’s time to change admin’s strategy on Covid, Harris says:

“It is time for us to do what we have been doing. And that time is every day. Every day it is time for us to agree that there are things and tools that are available to us to slow this thing down” pic.twitter.com/8I52Q43050 — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) January 13, 2022

Last October, Harris hammed it up in a NASA video to promote a scientific aptitude among young children.

She’s not allowed to speak to adults anymore. pic.twitter.com/oURKkSjsnp — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) October 8, 2021

Last August, Kamala displayed grave insensitive by resorting to laughter in response to a question about Biden's hasty and ill-unplanned withdrawal from Afghanistan. The BBC said Harris made America appear like an ‘incompetent, uncaring and unreliable’ ally.

Last June, Harris babbled incoherently in response to a question about her reluctance to visit the U.S.-Mexico border despite being assigned the task of resolving the border crisis.

THIS IS BAD:



Holt: "WHY not visit the border?"



Harris: "We are going to the border" *NERVOUS KACKLE*



Holt: "DO YOU have any plans to go to the border?"



Harris: "At some point..." *SHRUGS*



Holt: "YOU haven't been to the border"



Harris: "I haven't been to Europe!" *KACKLE* pic.twitter.com/VKz9zIaYj5 — Benny Johnson | Meme-Attack Survivor ✊🏽✊🏿✊🏾✊🏻 (@bennyjohnson) June 8, 2021

It is important to remember these were scheduled appearances with sympathetic audiences and interviewers.

She could have read off a teleprompter or from notes for her public addresses. She could have been prepared for the interviews.

Her absence of talent is compounded by her deficiency in effort and apathy towards her job. She has an inflated opinion of her own ability, hence the unwillingness to prepare.

Why was Kamala chosen as Biden’s running mate?

Biden’s rapidly declining cognitive abilities were obvious since his ‘campaign’ began.

When the discussion about his running mate began, Stacey Abrams volunteered for the job.

But Biden’s handlers knew that upon being ‘elected,’ Abrams would immediately evict Joe and Jill from the White House using the 25th Amendment. Abrams would then pose gleefully from her Oval Office and would have been celebrated as the first black female president. Anyone who didn’t celebrate would be accused of racism. She would have claimed she saved America from a senile racist Biden.

Anyone with moderate abilities would have done the same.

Biden’s handlers hence needed someone completely devoid of abilities and initiative as his running mate.

Harris fit the bill perfectly here, she is also a woman of color, which means Stacey or the rest cannot claim racism or sexism.

Harris was venerated by coastal ‘elites’ when Biden declared her his running mate. There were fawning op-eds, celebrating her achievement and abilities.

To dispel the illusion of her eminence, Biden’s handlers immediately assigned Kamala the task of resolving the border crisis which is light years away from her abilities.

This was a trap.

If Harris had even pretended to resolve the crisis, she would be attacked by her open-border advocating left. Now that she failed abjectly, she is being denounced by the right.

Biden’s handlers didn’t have to do much after that, they just had to give her a speaking assignment and she imploded.

Her inabilities and relentless verbal struggles, despite her functioning cognitive abilities and mental faculties, made a man with early dementia appear the sharper one.

Even Democrat mouthpieces that urge Biden to not seek reelection in 2024, explicitly state that Harris is more unpopular than Joe, i.e., she isn’t worthy of the top job.

Harris has made Biden appear unimpeachable. This is 'mission accomplished' for Biden's handlers.

It was a shrewd and cynical political move, but it make an absolute mockery of the highest office of the nation and diminished the nation.

