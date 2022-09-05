Joe Biden – The T-800 destroyer

Joe Biden has been called a lot of different nicknames signifying his lack of leadership, wisdom, and moral character. He’s been called the Perv in Chief (reference Ashley Biden’s diary). He’s been called an empty suit -- the man actually took orders from the Easter Bunny for crying out loud. One of my personal favorites is President Sock-Puppet. It comes close to describing the actual situation. He lacks the intelligence or character to provide any actual leadership, and is merely speaking the words and doing the deeds of some hidden puppet master (who has mansions in Hawaii and Martha’s Vineyard no doubt).

But I think there’s a better descriptor. He’s a T-800 Terminator . Think about it. The T-800 portrayed in the movie Terminator was powerful and relentless, but was still a simple machine, with simple programing, performing a simple task, without reservation or remorse -- just like Joe Biden.

Remember the scene in the movie when a man knocks on the T-800’s door and complains about the smell. The terminator scans its heads-up display for a reply

Yes

No

Come back later

F*** you A** hole

And picks the last option -- because its instinct is to default to the most inflammatory response possible -- just like Joe Biden. I can support this theory with some examples.

At a campaign stop in New Hampshire, a student asked candidate Biden if his campaign could recover from his poor showing in the primary. He checked his heads-up display for answers.

Explain that early primaries rarely indicate the eventual winner -- rejected

Tell her that he’s depending on her vote to turn things around -– rejected

Claim that the work he is doing is too important to give up -– rejected

Call her a “lying dog faced pony soldier” -– option selected.

At another campaign appearance a prospective voter questioned the Biden family connections with the Ukrainian government. Joe checked his response options:

Ask the citizen what his concerns are – rejected

Explain that Hunter got his Ukrainian job because of his integrity and work ethic – oh, hell no

Explain that the Ukrainians are under constant threat and it’s imperative that we support them – rejected

Tell the man, “You’re a damn liar,” and call him fat – option selected

Joe is informed by his staff that political opposition to his agenda threatens the party’s success in the midterm election. He checks his heads-up display for possible responses.

Let’s take our show on the road and sell our agenda to the voters – rejected

Let’s invite the opposition to the White House to understand their grievances – rejected

Let’s encourage public debate of our agenda in Congress – rejected

I’ll make a public speech and call the opposition semi-fascists – option selected

None of this should be a surprise. Biden has always been a T-800 destroyer.

He has continued the destruction of our institutions. At the time of his inauguration the DoJ had already demonstrated its corruption via the Mid-Year Exam and Crossfire Hurricane. Under Biden it targeted parents as terrorists and threatened states if they protect children from sexual grooming. Now he plans to do the same with the IRS and its 87,000 new armed agents.

Joe is a simpleton -- a simple man with simple mental programming. Just as a robot would, he operates to two prime directives.

Serve his masters by destroying everything that made America exceptional. Enrich the Biden family if it can be done without violating directive 1.

That’s why the conflict between Biden and Trump is so epic. One is a builder and one is a destroyer.

John Green is a political refugee from Minnesota, now residing in Idaho. He has written for American Thinker, American Free News Network, and The Blue State Conservative. He can be followed on Facebook or reached at greenjeg@gmail.com.

Image: Dick Thomas Johnson