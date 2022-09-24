Joe and I must go to different Catholic churches

President Biden is treating us to another episode of the Twilight Zone. It appears that Biden and I have been hearing different messages about abortion at mass. Here is the story:

President Biden is taking Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (S.C.) and other Republicans to task over a proposed nationwide abortion ban, a topic set to be a galvanizing issue in the midterm elections. “Think about what these guys are talking about,” Biden told a Democratic National Committee fundraiser in New York this week. “No exceptions -- rape, incest -- no exceptions, regardless of age,” he said of the proposed ban. “I happen to be a practicing Roman Catholic,” he added. “My church doesn’t even make that argument now.” Graham introduced a bill this month that would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy across the United States. However, contrary to Biden’s comment, he said exceptions could be made “in cases of rape, incest or to save the life of the mother.” Generally, the Catholic Church believes that human life begins at conception and that abortion is prohibited, although surgery to save the life of the mother is permitted even if it inadvertently causes the death of the fetus. For his part, Pope Francis has called abortion “murder” while also admonishing U.S. bishops against getting involved in politics by opposing political leaders’ positions on abortion rights.

Again, Biden is wrong or hard of hearing these days.

For years, the Catholic Church has opposed abortion. We participate in the March for Life. As a member of the Knights of Columbus, we've protested at abortion clinics all over.

Why do you believe that the Catholic Church was targeted for attacks and protests after the Supreme Court decision? It's not because the church supports abortion or that different abortion messages are coming from the altar in Delaware. They attacked our church because we were Exhibit A of a pro-life denomination.

Will Pope Francis correct President Biden? He should and tell him to visit his priest for confession.

