Is the FBI is hiding embarrassing information about Jeffrey Epstein?

For those who like taking Deep Dives into political mysteries and chicanery, the writer who calls himself Techno Fog has always been a good place to start. All we know about him is that he identifies as a lawyer, and his investigatory and analysis skills are often right. Currently, Techno Fog is making FOIA requests to get documents about Jeffrey Epstein. The FBI’s initial careful response suggests that it’s hiding embarrassing or otherwise compromising information from the American people.

If you’ve just returned from a nice, long vacation to Mars, here’s a reminder about Jeffrey Epstein: He’s a convicted pedophile who had a private airplane that took him to his private island where he had lots of underage girls to fulfill his sick fantasies, along with help from his procurer and friend, Ghislaine Maxwell. What makes Epstein stand out from other disgusting rich people is that there’s every reason to believe that many rich and powerful men took advantage of the girls on his island. Interestingly, the American government has worked very, very hard to keep those men’s names hidden.

Image: Jeffrey Epstein and the FBI by Andrea Widburg.

Anyway, Epstein went to jail where he purportedly hanged himself. That’s a hard one to believe. He had secrets that could hurt lots of powerful people, so the more common assumption is that he was dispatched.

In addition to the known pedophilia, there are a lot of mysteries surrounding Epstein’s activities, everything from claims that he was a spy for the U.S. or for Israel’s Mossad, to the claim that he had blackmail material on half the self-styled “elite” in the Western world. We do know from information released in 2018 that Epstein was cooperating with the FBI beginning in 2008:

Wait. Was pedophile Jeffrey Epstein an informant for Mueller's FBI?



From the 5/24/18 FBI Vault release: "Epstein has also provided information to the FBI as agreed upon."



Is that why he escaped serious charges for molesting over twenty girls? pic.twitter.com/K4suAumD85 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 24, 2018

Techno Fog believes that Epstein had more interactions with the FBI than the one identified in the above tweet. Therefore, he submitted a simple FOIA request to the FBI: Hand over all information from its interviews with Epstein. That’s where the FBI made a surprising admission through omission:

How did the FBI respond? Not by denying the existence of any records.

The FBI hid behind a technicality:

Instead, the FBI is hiding behind FOIA’s law enforcement exemption, stating that the production of the Epstein records would interfere with ongoing law enforcement investigations: “The records responsive to your request are law enforcement records; there is a pending or prospective law enforcement proceeding relevant to these responsive records, and release of the information could reasonably be expected to interfere with enforcement proceedings.”

The way Techno Fog reads this, with Epstein dead and Maxwell in jail, there are no ongoing “enforcement proceedings” regarding the two people most immediately responsible for illegal activities with underage girls. Techno Fog says that, back in the summer of 2020, there was a grand jury investigation into possible Epstein co-conspirators, but “we rightly assume no charges were brought against whoever was being investigated.”

So, where does that leave things:

It’s more likely that the Epstein records might embarrass the FBI. The DOJ and FBI have been known to abuse the FOIA law enforcement exemption to hide investigative materials from public release. We’ve seen them do it. And they’re doing it again.

What’s important to remember, as Techno Fog says, is that the FBI’s cagey answer establishes that documents do exist. He’s not going to stop digging for them.

The FBI was always corrupt—J. Edgar Hoover saw to that. What made it different from today’s FBI was that Hoover and his agents were patriots who believed they were acting for America’s benefit. (I’m not saying they were beneficial; corruption always befouls an institution.) Today, there’s no reason to believe that the upper level of the FBI serves anybody but itself and the Democrat party. Meanwhile, the “beat cops” of the FBI are slaves to their pensions. It’s all very sad.