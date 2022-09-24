Is Biden deliberately destroying America’s military defenses?

The Supreme Court has made clear that discriminating against people based on sex or sexual orientation is illegal under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. That has not stopped the Air Force Academy from initiating a new program explicitly closed to “cisgender men.” Horrible as that is, it pales compared to some of the other things Biden has been doing that will destroy America’s military readiness.

The Air Force Academy notified its cadets (i.e., students) that it is offering a new fellowship program—the Brooke Owens Fellowship—for “gender minorities” only, with straight men explicitly excluded:

If you are a cisgender woman, a transgender woman, non-binary, agender, bigender, two-spirit, demi gender, genderfluid, genderqueer, or another form of gender minority, this program is for you. If you are a cisgender man, this program isn’t for you… but we encourage you to check out our spin- off programs, the Patti Grace Smith Fellowship and the Matthew Isakowitz Fellowship Program!

The Brooke Owens fellowship was established to encourage more women to enter the aerospace field. That kind of discrimination has long been accepted, although it shouldn’t be. The feeling was that it was still a necessary form of affirmative action for women. The program’s having morphed from women to myriad imaginary genders, though, blows apart any pretense that this is a women-only program. It’s now discriminating against both women and men.

Image: The Navy celebrates Pride Month. Twitter screen grab.

These woke gender identity divisions come on top of the Pentagon’s multi-year effort to turn the military from a coherent merit-based institution into one riven by racial animus. A military recommending Ibram X. Kendi, a purveyor of racism, is not trying to be “antiracist”; it’s aiming straight for hardcore racial resentment.

No wonder, as Iraqveteran8888 explained in a detailed thread, nobody wants to join the military. One of the problems is that today’s Democrat-run military is a huge “social justice” experiment that is hostile to the type of people who have long been the backbone of the American military: Patriotic, conservative men. Add in decades of lies and America’s failure to make itself a nation worth defending, and you’ve got recruiting problems:

1. No faith in the administrative state. Come on…Is this one really so hard to figure out. Most combat arms troops generally come from right-wing or conservative backgrounds. You’ve been spending the last 4-6 years dragging police and military through the mud, most conservative. — Iraqveteran8888 (@Iraqveteran8888) September 22, 2022

2. A woke military. I can’t believe this one even needs to be mentioned, but isn’t it obvious? Like it or not, the military is an environment of alphas who are being trained to kill human beings. The political token of the woke culture has no place in military ranks. — Iraqveteran8888 (@Iraqveteran8888) September 22, 2022

3. 20 years of lies will make you wise. Some of us have been there and bought the T-shirt. You know that the Government is willing to lie to get their way. They don’t care who they hurt, or who dies. As long as those military-industrial complex checks are wet, they are good. — Iraqveteran8888 (@Iraqveteran8888) September 22, 2022

4. The people who are currently serving are treated like 2nd rate citizens. I mean…would you join the military if you knew the answer to inflation was to “go get on food stamps”. That’s not a very comforting prospect, is it? — Iraqveteran8888 (@Iraqveteran8888) September 22, 2022

5. You’re not worth dying for. Think about it. Society has spent the last 4-6 years telling us how bad America is, how bad military and law enforcement members are, and how unfair life is in our Country. We’ve been told our masculinity is toxic and that we are racists. — Iraqveteran8888 (@Iraqveteran8888) September 22, 2022

6. They don’t want to fight Americans. Yep…I said it. The writing is on the wall. Many areas are already starting to peacefully Balkanize, if only in the logistical sense of banking, goods, and services. It’s happening Geographically, too. Look at the mass exodus from CA. — Iraqveteran8888 (@Iraqveteran8888) September 22, 2022

The God honest truth is that Gen Z is more afraid of our own Government than anyone else in the World. Why should they wear your uniform when you support disarming us? Why in the world would they risk their lives for you? — Iraqveteran8888 (@Iraqveteran8888) September 22, 2022

8. We are tired of endless wars. I don’t think Gen Z is comprised of cowards. I think they are smart enough to realize what they are signing up for. They would rather take their chances with the thousands of GWOT veterans in the streets of America if we are invaded. — Iraqveteran8888 (@Iraqveteran8888) September 22, 2022

Invasion is the only way you’ll get a lot of them to be willing to take up arms. In which case, they will have 1,000s of capable GWOT vets to help them survive. Don’t worry, we will find equipment. While y’all are playing drag, we will defend the Country. — Iraqveteran8888 (@Iraqveteran8888) September 22, 2022

Along with the problems of officer education and general recruitment, there are two other problems with today’s military, and they are deadly serious:

First, Biden has drastically depleted our strategic petroleum reserve. As Katie Pavlich explains, one of the emergencies for which we have the reserve is war. A modern military runs on fuel. Indeed, if you look at WWII, both the Nazis and the Japanese made military decisions based on access to fuel. (Lack of fuel led the Nazis to invade Russia and the Japanese to turn to kamikaze flights.) Without oil, our military cannot defend us in times of war.

Second, the Pentagon is worried that Biden has so enthusiastically sent weapons to Ukraine that he has depleted America’s ammunition stockpiles. Keep in mind that this is a Democrat-friendly Pentagon, so it’s not just trying to undermine Biden’s presidency:

The U.S. has during the past six months, supplied Ukraine with 16 U.S. rocket launchers, known as Himars, thousands of guns, drones, missiles, and other equipment. Much of that, including ammunition, has come directly from U.S. inventory, depleting stockpiles intended for unexpected threats, defense officials say. One of the most lethal weapons the Pentagon has sent are howitzers that fire high-explosive 155mm ammunition weighing about 100 pounds each and able to accurately hit targets dozens of miles away. As of Aug. 24, the U.S. military said it had provided Ukraine with up to 806,000 rounds of 155mm ammunition. The U.S. military has declined to say how many rounds it had at the start of the year.

In sum, the Biden White House’s focus on sex, sexual orientation, and race has demoralized and divided troops and depressed recruitment; its energy policy has created a risk of a military that has no fuel; and it’s given away our weapons. Is what we see just a collection of awful policies, or is this a deliberate effort to destroy America’s military readiness?

Ultimately, does the answer to the question matter? What matters is that, because of these policies, America has become a giant sitting duck or, maybe, a giant target.