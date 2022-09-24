« An exciting change is coming to American Thinker | Chip Roy calls out the cruelty of the racist and intolerant fascist far left »
September 24, 2022

Is Biden deliberately destroying America’s military defenses?

By Andrea Widburg

The Supreme Court has made clear that discriminating against people based on sex or sexual orientation is illegal under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. That has not stopped the Air Force Academy from initiating a new program explicitly closed to “cisgender men.” Horrible as that is, it pales compared to some of the other things Biden has been doing that will destroy America’s military readiness.

The Air Force Academy notified its cadets (i.e., students) that it is offering a new fellowship program—the Brooke Owens Fellowship—for “gender minorities” only, with straight men explicitly excluded:

If you are a cisgender woman, a transgender woman, non-binary, agender, bigender, two-spirit, demi gender, genderfluid, genderqueer, or another form of gender minority, this program is for you. If you are a cisgender man, this program isn’t for you… but we encourage you to check out our spin- off programs, the Patti Grace Smith Fellowship and the Matthew Isakowitz Fellowship Program!

The Brooke Owens fellowship was established to encourage more women to enter the aerospace field. That kind of discrimination has long been accepted, although it shouldn’t be. The feeling was that it was still a necessary form of affirmative action for women. The program’s having morphed from women to myriad imaginary genders, though, blows apart any pretense that this is a women-only program. It’s now discriminating against both women and men.

Image: The Navy celebrates Pride Month. Twitter screen grab.

These woke gender identity divisions come on top of the Pentagon’s multi-year effort to turn the military from a coherent merit-based institution into one riven by racial animus. A military recommending Ibram X. Kendi, a purveyor of racism, is not trying to be “antiracist”; it’s aiming straight for hardcore racial resentment.

No wonder, as Iraqveteran8888 explained in a detailed thread, nobody wants to join the military. One of the problems is that today’s Democrat-run military is a huge “social justice” experiment that is hostile to the type of people who have long been the backbone of the American military: Patriotic, conservative men. Add in decades of lies and America’s failure to make itself a nation worth defending, and you’ve got recruiting problems:

Along with the problems of officer education and general recruitment, there are two other problems with today’s military, and they are deadly serious:

First, Biden has drastically depleted our strategic petroleum reserve. As Katie Pavlich explains, one of the emergencies for which we have the reserve is war. A modern military runs on fuel. Indeed, if you look at WWII, both the Nazis and the Japanese made military decisions based on access to fuel. (Lack of fuel led the Nazis to invade Russia and the Japanese to turn to kamikaze flights.) Without oil, our military cannot defend us in times of war.

Second, the Pentagon is worried that Biden has so enthusiastically sent weapons to Ukraine that he has depleted America’s ammunition stockpiles. Keep in mind that this is a Democrat-friendly Pentagon, so it’s not just trying to undermine Biden’s presidency:

The U.S. has during the past six months, supplied Ukraine with 16 U.S. rocket launchers, known as Himars, thousands of guns, drones, missiles, and other equipment. Much of that, including ammunition, has come directly from U.S. inventory, depleting stockpiles intended for unexpected threats, defense officials say.

One of the most lethal weapons the Pentagon has sent are howitzers that fire high-explosive 155mm ammunition weighing about 100 pounds each and able to accurately hit targets dozens of miles away. As of Aug. 24, the U.S. military said it had provided Ukraine with up to 806,000 rounds of 155mm ammunition. The U.S. military has declined to say how many rounds it had at the start of the year.

In sum, the Biden White House’s focus on sex, sexual orientation, and race has demoralized and divided troops and depressed recruitment; its energy policy has created a risk of a military that has no fuel; and it’s given away our weapons. Is what we see just a collection of awful policies, or is this a deliberate effort to destroy America’s military readiness?

Ultimately, does the answer to the question matter? What matters is that, because of these policies, America has become a giant sitting duck or, maybe, a giant target.

