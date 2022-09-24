Chip Roy calls out the cruelty of the racist and intolerant fascist far left

Anti-liberty leftists have been using people as political props for years and are suddenly aghast at having to deal with a problem they created.

A recent video surfaced of Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) from the House of Representatives on the abject hypocrisy and sadistic nature of the socialists of the nation's left in exploiting people for something even worse than a photo op: raw political power. Compare that to what happened to 53 human beings who died in a tractor-trailer in San Antonio.

Given that they are the "party of projection," we must assume that cruelty is the point for them, since they exploit the term over and over and over and over again. He points out that they are enlightened leftists who gathered for the photo op, and then, just as quickly, they called the National Guard to have them hauled away. Why wasn't that roundly condemned by the nation's socialist media? Weren't those people being kidnapped again?

What about all of the people who have died trying to illegally invade the country? Why aren't the "Enlightened Leftists" concerned about them?

The number of fugitives on the terror watch lists apprehended at the border has soared 400%, with experts warning that those who got through could be plotting a major attack.

What about all of those fugitives on the terror watch list invading the country? Why aren't the "Enlightened Leftists" concerned about them?

Meanwhile, the Chinese Communist Party has little incentive to stop the country's drug cartels from fueling the U.S. fentanyl crisis.

What about all the fentanyl that is being smuggled in and killing people? Why aren't the "Enlightened Leftists" concerned about them?

Could it be that they don't care and that they want to sadistically impose their anti-democratic will on everyone as a minority faction of the population?

Finally, remember that we're just supposed to implicitly trust the word of the anti-liberty authoritarians of the fascist far left and their propaganda organ, the nation's socialist media. The same media — in this case, the Washington Post — say:

The borders are anything but open; the Biden administration is pursuing, arresting and deporting people seeking to come to the United States by the thousands. If "the borders are anything but open," then how did 50 illegal invaders end up in Martha's Vineyard?

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, the director of communications for a Bill of Rights organization, and a longtime contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image via Public Domain Pictures.