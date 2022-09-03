Independence Hall gets the 'blood and fascism' treatment

I visited Independence Hall a few years ago. It was a spring weekend, and my son was competing nearby in a Little League tournament. During one of the extended breaks, my wife, my two boys, and I visited the birthplace of American democracy. On that Saturday morning, a throng of American and international tourists waited patiently to visit the Independence Visitor Center. As we waited our turn, many different languages tickled our ears, reminding us that people here and around the world want to visit the birthplace of our experiment in democracy. A bright sun illuminated the campus, and Independence Hall looked glorious.

Last evening, President Biden used Independence Hall as a backdrop to make a prime-time address to America. I do not know who was responsible for the optics of this address, but he did the viewers and the president no favors. With artificial lighting, they managed to make a popular symbol of America look like the Gates of Hell. I did my best to listen to what Mr. Biden had to say, but the visual effect told me that he was inviting me to a nightmare.

So what did Mr. Biden say from his scary platform? It was basically this: Democrats are sweetness and light, RINOs are a problem for another day, and MAGA Republicans deserve all the abuse and persecution my administration can dish out.

Joe Biden, who has been treading on the freedoms of his opponents with the soles of his Gucci shoes for the last eighteen months, addressed us about "The Soul of the Nation." It was like watching Hugh Hefner addressing us about the importance of the Ten Commandments.

For eighteen months, Big Brother Biden has offered us his own scary ideas about democracy. His definition of democracy includes the use of censorship to help us see his ideas of truth. In Biden's concept of democracy, only ideas that he supports can be shared freely. In Biden's house of democracy, the government is free to mandate injections, and we are obligated to obey. In Biden World, only opponents he approves of may challenge him. Others will be hounded by his FBI and his DOJ. Biden shows his respect for capitalism by buying votes with student loan forgiveness and transferring the debt to others without their approval. To fund his ideas of democracy, Biden has doubled the number of tax-collectors and plans to arm them.

Since 2020, Biden and his party have shown that violence is part of their plan to rule America. Biden's address in front of a set that resembled the gates of hell reminds me of Krystallnacht. If that is the "Soul of America," no thanks.

