Hunter Biden’s close relationship with the assistant to China’s ‘spy chief’

One of Hunter Biden’s working relationships was with a man Hunter characterized as China’s “spy chief.” That’s why it’s concerning that he allowed the secretary of that same “spy chief” to occupy so much of his time and give him advice on personal and political matters. Even without evidence of an affair (making her the rare woman Hunter may not have bedded), his lack of judgment and the fact that this happened so close to Joe Biden’s orbit is concerning.

The Daily Mail is still ferreting through Hunter Biden’s hard drive and finding interesting material. One of the things it found is how close Hunter became to a woman named JiaQi Bao.

In 2017, Hunter went into business with Patrick Ho, CEFC’s secretary general. CEFC, in turn, was a vast (and corrupt) Chinese oil company with close ties to both the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the party’s People’s Liberation Army. In emails, Hunter described Ho as the “spy chief of China.”

Image: Hunter Biden partying in Malibu (from his laptop).

If you’re wondering why someone who was both an American citizen and the son of a highly placed American politician would want to consort with the spy chief for a repressive dictatorship, I’m not surprised. Long ago, when I was a yuppie in Dallas, my friends loved going to a horrible pizza place because of the rumor that it was a money laundering place for the mob. I thought that it was appalling to support the mob; they thought it was cool, edgy, and exciting. For a man like Hunter, already unanchored to any morality, Ho’s status probably just made the whole deal more fun.

JiaQi Bao, a Chinese-American woman, was Ho’s assistant. According to the Daily Mail, she began her work with Hunter doing standard assistant tasks: booking flights, hotels, and doctor’s appointments. However, as time went on, although there’s no evidence that they had an affair, the Daily Mail says the relationship changed dramatically, with Bao performing more substantive tasks for Hunter:

At first, emails show the New York-based Bao diligently scheduled flights, hotels and even doctor’s appointments for the president’s son. But mysteriously, the young assistant also sent him opposition research to help Joe Biden’s 2020 election bid, urged him to take cash from the joint venture’s accounts as the business collapsed and wrote flirty and personal messages and even ended up with Hunter’s military dog tags in her New York apartment – the same tags he can be seen wearing in home-made porn videos he recorded on his laptop.

Incidentally, we’re not talking about little notes or musings. Bao sent Hunter a three-page long, single-spaced, detailed email on all these subjects. Additionally, she wrote the email at roughly the same time that Hunter was collecting naked videos of himself during an utterly debauched 2018 party in Malibu, complete with hookers, group sex and, of course, drugs.

The Daily Mail acknowledges that there’s no evidence that Bao was a spy—and she hasn’t responded to any requests for comment—but the fact is that her employer and his company were a problem:

A Senate probe highlighted links between Hunter’s Chinese backers and the country’s spy machine, and reported that his dealings with the Chinese ‘raise criminal financial, counterintelligence and extortion concerns’.

The Daily Mail has a lot more information which you may find interesting. The outlines of Hunter’s activities vis-à-vis Bao and CEFC still need to come into focus, but it’s clear that both the current president and his son knew that CEFC was allied with the government of America’s chief economic and geopolitical ally...and didn’t care. Moreover, given Hunter’s uncontrolled behavior, if Bao was indeed a Chinese agent, she held him in the palm of her hand.

I sincerely hope that someone in Washington finally takes all this seriously, investigates it carefully and, if appropriate, metes out serious punishment to the people involved.