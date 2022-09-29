Christian votes must line up with Christian voices

According to James 1:8, A double minded man is unstable in all his ways.

Christians must never abdicate biblical responsibilities upon entering the voting booth. While we render to Caesar what is Caesar’s, we must first render to God what is His. God instituted religion and politics; therefore, he has Supreme Authority over both. The Christian who attempts to separate the influence of faith over politics, forgets that Caesar is subject to God as are we.

For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind. 2 Timothy 1:7

The biblically minded will not cast votes based on political party preferences, but based on biblical precepts and our commanded interest to spread the gospel and enlarge God’s Kingdom. Unfortunately, many believers have been swayed by the “Separation of Church and State” fallacy. The intent of Jefferson’s Danbury Baptist letter was to assure the Danbury Baptist that the federal government would not infringe on their form of worship.

Thomas Jefferson was not advocating the removal of religion from political thought. He appealed to the Creator and Supreme Judge of the world in the Declaration of Independence; thereby, acknowledging in our country’s founding document, that God’s sovereignty has no limits. No wall can block God. The wall of separation Jefferson spoke of could only block government’s influence on the church, not the church’s influence on government.

Consistency demands that our vote agrees with our voice. We must continue to speak against abortion, transgenderism, sodomy, drag queen story hour and other cultural abnormalities. We must vote for people who refuse to support those abominations. The United States is a representative republic. The politicians we vote for are required to represent our interest. If they fail to provide proper representation, we must replace them with politicians who will. If we knowingly vote for politicians who proclaim their opposition to biblical mandates, they are not in error, we are.

Samuel E. Tolley III, Retired CPM©, B.A.,M.A. in Theology, Speaker & Author,

email inhimfirst@outlook.com

Image: Public Domain Pictures