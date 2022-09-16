It did not get a lot of airplay but George Harrison's "For You Blue" was the B-side of The Beatles' "The Long and Winding Road":

"Because you're sweet and lovely, girl, I love you Because you're sweet and lovely, girl, it's true I love you more than ever, girl, I do"

Maybe George would rewrite his song today and sing it to the blues mismanaging our cities:

"Because you are dirty and lawless, I leave you Because I walk around drug addicts', it's true I hate you more than ever, I do."

Well, I can have a little fun with the topic but nobody is laughing in San Francisco, once one of most elegant cities in North America.

What happens when you let the criminals and drug addicts become the face of your city? Check this out:

Two-thirds of San Francisco Residents say their city has rapidly declined due to homelessness, crime, and soaring house prices, while a third say they are planning to escape within three years. A new poll surveyed 1,653 adults from the city, finding that 65 percent said the city was declining, while 37 percent said they plan to live elsewhere in three years. The city, famed for its Golden Gate Bridge and colorful ‘Painted Ladies’ homes, is being destroyed by Democratic leadership. The city is now described as a “rancid drug-ravaged pit of human misery” as it becomes another failed city under Democratic leadership.

Yes, the once beautiful city by the bay is now a "pit of human misery" brought to you by the social justice warriors who think that every problem started in 1619 or can be fixed by a rant about racism.

What's the solution? It will take time, but maybe the current leadership can start by enforcing the law, such as locking up those who crash stores for fun.

P.S. Check out my videos and posts.

Image: JCruzTheTruth