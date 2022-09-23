Fetterman skipped out on his taxes but wants to raise yours

When you don't bother to pay your taxes, it's probably an easy thing to vote to raise taxes. Any number times zero is always going to be zero.

This brings us to the latest tax-happy tax scofflaw, John Fetterman, who's running for a Senate seat in Pennsylvania.

According to WTAE Action News 4 of Pittsburgh:

BRADDOCK, Pa. — Action News Investigates has learned that Braddock Mayor John Fetterman, a candidate for the U.S. Senate, has a history of unpaid taxes. Court records show dozens of tax liens filed against Fetterman and an organization he leads. Fetterman is running for Senate as a Democrat on his record of working to improve Braddock. He has spent thousands of dollars fixing up properties and putting them on the tax rolls. Over the years, Fetterman and a community group he heads called Braddock Redux have been hit with tax liens totaling $25,000.

Dozens? And they all got to the "lien" level? Doesn't seem as though he tries very hard to keep current with the feds and/or the state and local tax officials. The news report says that he has since paid off both his personal and company liens, but many were done at cut-rate reductions so that the state and federal officials could at least collect something. Fetterman himself has effectively said, "Hey, it was just a little bit."

"They were never substantial, and it was all involving properties that we either saved and put back on the books or saved for the community," he said.

His Senate contest rival, Mehmet Oz, known as Dr. Oz, has pointed out that not only does this guy not pay his taxes the way Little People Pay Taxes, but he also hankers to raise taxes on those Little People.

John Fetterman supported Governor Wolf's 2021 budget proposal which would have increased Pennsylvania taxes by more than $6 billion per year. John Fetterman supports Senator Elizabeth Warren's wealth tax, which she claimed would raise revenue by $3.75 trillion over a decade. John Fetterman is a vocal supporter of soda excise taxes, calling it "brilliant," which is a tax even Senator Bernie Sanders calls "regressive." And in 2021, John Fetterman slammed U.S. Senate Democrats for only wanting to raise the corporate tax rate by 4 percent.

Oz has got it right.

Normal people, when they have messy tax problems, or owe other kinds of debts, clean those things up before a major life event, such as getting married or running for office. To the extent that they can, they don't let these problems even form. They don't let these problems fester into liens or lawsuits on a plethora of issues as if by habit. Oz has noted this:

According to public records available through the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas, No Show Fetterman and his group, Braddock Redux, have been sued 67 times for more than $34,000 in county and school district property taxes, as well as trash and sewer liens. For example, between 2006 to 2012, John Fetterman's residential properties in North Braddock were subject to more than $11,000 in liens in unpaid Woodland Hills School District property taxes, county taxes, and garbage fees.

Not this guy. His agenda is skip taxes himself and call himself untouchable, while raising taxes on the little guy.

As I noted earlier, X times zero is always zero.

If he wins the Senate seat, which seems increasingly unlikely now that Oz has gained political momentum in the polls, he'll join an impressive club of scofflaw Democrats who advocate for raising other people's taxes, as well as hiring 87,000 new IRS agents to target small business, while not bothering to pay taxes themselves. It really is a pattern with these Democrats. Here's a sample list:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who still hasn't paid $2,000 in back taxes on her failed business venture, while voting to hike taxes on every bill that hikes taxes the Democrats have put out. For good measure, she wore a designer gown at a fat-cat charity ball bearing the words "Tax the Rich."

Obama Treasury secretary Timothy Geithner didn't bother paying his taxes while in the employ of the IMF, figuring no one would check on such an inflation income delivered by a non-U.S. multilateral body with no tax reporting requirements. Sure, he made up the difference when it came up during his nomination process, but had he not been nominated, he likely would have gone his merry way. Taxes, see, are for little people who can't escape reporting and surveillance requirements of their employers.

Hunter Biden, who was headed for jail based on his massive overseas earnings, which went unreported. A mysterious Hollywood lawyer paid the unpaid taxes, and now Hunter "owes him," likely in more ways than one.

Stacey Abrams, who owed $54,000 to the IRS in 2018 during her gubernatorial run, and got it paid through a big write-off with the IRS in 2019, a nice discount not everyone gets. In addition to that, she has a tremendous history of personal fiscal mismanagement, such as bouncing checks and running out on her bills. Like Fetterman, she'd like a Senate seat in order to raise your taxes some more.

In addition, the NRCC, which is the National Republican Congressional Committee, has identified six other Democrats who voted to hire 87,000 new IRS agents to target small business while skipping out on their tax deadlines themselves, either paying taxes late with penalties or not paying them at all:

Vicente Gonzalez

John Garamendi

Sean Casten

Andy Kim

Sean Patrick Maloney

Deborah Ross

This is quite a pattern. No wonder Fetterman wants to join that club of Democrat tax scofflaws in the Senate; he'd be just like them. The flip side is that he could join that other club in Congress, the group that makes itself millionaires on their far lower congressional salaries, all through the miracle of their sudden and amazingly good stock-picking acumen.

Tax scofflaws, and millionaires, and just what the Congress needs: another one. This goes to show just how corrupt the Democrat party has become — in their addiction to raising and enforcing everyone else's taxes, while not paying their own. Perhaps the IRS's tax-delinquent agents will be onto them, but don't hold your breath. What Congress needs when power changes hands at the midterms is for the IRS to start targeting politicians first.

Image: Screen shot from CBS Pittsburgh via YouTube.