Decoding the relentless demonization and dehumanization of Republicans by Democrats

There is little to gain from reading The New York Times and The Washington Post or watching MSNBC and CNN. The word ‘biased’ is insufficient to describe these outfits; instead, they must be regarded as a propaganda wing of the Democrat party.

Their content reveals the mindset of the Democrats. They are so self-righteous that they unabashedly divulge what occupies their grey cells. This is why these outfits occasionally merit our attention.

Recently there were two occurrences on MSNBC that reveal the Democrat mindset ahead of the US midterms.

Case 1.

During an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe”, historian Michael Beschloss invoked the Civil War and World War II to laud Biden’s speech attacking Trump and his supporters.

Beschloss said the following:

“We are in a situation where, you know, we are talking about historical parallels. “I’m not suggesting that this year is the equivalent, except for in one respect. That is if, you know, a historian from 50 years from now were to go back and visit America in 2022, the overwhelming question is, are we going to have a democracy in a year or two? “Are we going to have free and fair elections with all those state officials and state legislatures threatening to say, ‘We’re going to just name the winner whoever we feel like.’ Are we going to have rule of law?”

Last month, Beschloss implied that Trump deserves to be executed following rumors that the Mar-a-Lago raid was conducted because Trump was in possession of Nuclear Secrets.

Rosenbergs were convicted for giving U.S. nuclear secrets to Moscow, and were executed June 1953: pic.twitter.com/0Ox1JXoNDf — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) August 12, 2022

Case 2

Former CNN contributor Roland Martin said the following about Trump and his supporters on MSNBC’s “Cross Connection”:

“We are at war with these people. These folks are evil. They have allowed evil into their house with Donald Trump. He has now dominated the party. This evil is spreading. And when you are in a war footing, you have to respond accordingly. It is about time Joe Biden got tough. “Stop being weak, stop being impotent, quit not fighting back. What these people want to do to this country is destroy democracy. They want to rig elections and so it requires you to stand strong. You don’t walk the comments back, you don’t wilt under the pressure.”

.⁦@rolandsmartin⁩ on Trump voters: “We are at war with these people. These folks are evil. They have allowed evil into their house with Donald Trump.” pic.twitter.com/ncFVVT4CyX — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 3, 2022

These remarks echo the recent speeches of Joe Biden where he claimed that MAGA philosophy is like "semi-fascism.” and Trump along with his supporters are a “threat to democracy”

But we know in recent times, the Democrats have shown themselves to be evil and a threat to democracy. They concocted the Russian collusion hoax to delegitimize the 2016 presidential elections. They imposed lockdowns that prevented freedom of movement and the right to earn a living. They imposed vaccine mandates rendering people either unemployed or unwell.

Dissenting citizens were branded as domestic terrorists. They set up a ‘Disinformation Governance Board’ to monitor the utterances of citizens.

They rigged the 2020 election by using the media and big tech to suppress the Hunter Biden scandal. The sacrosanct electoral infrastructure of the 2020 elections was infiltrated by Democrat activists. They violated electoral norms by facilitating large-scale mail-in voting with ballots cast long before Election Day in 2020.

Despite their claims that there is "growing evidence against a Republican wave" and Democrats are showing momentum coming out of special elections, they know they are likely to receive an emphatic drubbing during the mid-terms. Perhaps even rigging won’t work this time.

But merely knowing the fact will not help. The GOP will have to fight back.

These utterances on MSNBC and from Biden must be regarded as a preview of the future.

Let’s not forget that the Trump-Russia Collusion hoax began as a ludicrous conspiracy theory yet it caused the appointment of a Special Counsel and a probe that lasted for around two years that hung like a sword over Trump’s presidency. This is true also for Insurrection hoax and the Ukraine call hoax. In all cases loud conjecture and reckless overstatements triumphed over facts.

The purpose of these utterances from Biden and MSNBC ‘experts’ is to demonize and dehumanize Trump and his supporters.

Once a group of people has been branded evil and a threat to democracy, it presents an excuse to be stop them at any cost. The ends justify the means and concern for the rule of law or civil liberties can be ignored.

They can justify the persecution of Trump and his supporters by government agencies.

They can also reject the outcome of the midterms should the GOP win. Perhaps claims it is a fascist takeover hence must be rejected for the future of democracy. Perhaps even claim Putin rigged the contest because Biden is siding with Ukraine.

The Democrats could sit in protest and block the newly elected GOP from taking office. Perhaps get their paid activists to occupy Washington indefinitely and claim it is all in ‘defense of democracy’.

They could allow the GOP to be sworn in but block them from functioning because the results are ‘illegitimate’. They could insist that the January 6 probe continues without GOP interference. They could initiate another probe and demand the GOP not pass any bills or hold any hearings until the 2022 election probe is complete.

How can they do it when the GOP is in control?

Back in 2017, the Republicans had majorities in both the House and the Senate, yet the GOP leadership accepted the bogus Russian interference premise and allowed the Democrats own the narrative. The collusion probe may have cost the GOP the 2018 midterms which caused two impeachments of Trump and stopped all progress.

Early this January, while campaigning for the Voting Rights Bill that will allow voting without any voter id proof and allow unrestricted mail-in voting, Biden said if the voting rights bill isn’t passed that does ‘increase and the prospect of it (the results) being illegitimate”. That bill failed to pass, which Biden could cite as a reason to reject the results.

For the Democrats, elections are only fair when they win. When Republicans win, they claim it is due to voter suppression, abuse of power, KGB interference, meddling by content farms in Macedonia, etc.

The mainstream media and compromised government agencies obediently promote whatever narrative the Democrats concoct.

The GOP must realize that merely winning votes may not be enough to win back the House and the Senate. The GOP will have to be prepared with a contingency plan if the Democrats reject the results.

It starts by being fearless and rejecting the bogus premises created by Democrats. They will also have to be impervious to media noise and threats by compromised government agencies. They will need a team of lawyers to contest any legal traps that the Democrats set. Most importantly they will have to push their agenda while investigating Biden and the Democrats for their myriad misdeeds.

Is the GOP up to these challenges?

We shall see.

Photo credit: Twitter video screengrab