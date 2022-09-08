Contrary to AOC’s claim, Americans don’t hate all women

Ever the woman of the people, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sat down for a fawning interview with GQ Magazine, in which she spoke about her hopes and dreams for the future...including, oddly, her hope that she lives past this September. Among the strange things Ocasio-Cortez had to say was her belief that she’ll never be able to become president because Americans hate women. Ocasio-Cortez is wrong, of course. Americans don’t hate all women. Instead, wisely, most Americans hate women like her...neurotic, vindictive, divisive, angry leftists. No sane country would put someone like that in a position of power.

I was somewhat surprised, I must admit, to learn that GQ Magazine still exists. The magazine, which was originally entitled Apparel Arts when it began in 1931, was basically a trade magazine aimed at letting wholesale and retail buyers know what the current trends were. Retail customers, though, enjoyed the magazine, which was renamed Esquire’s Apparel Arts. By 1958, the magazine was again renamed as Gentlemen’s Quarterly, which was shortened in 1967 to GQ. In 1979, the magazine went from being focused solely on men’s clothing to becoming a general topic magazine aimed at men.

Back in the day, the magazine showcased men who still looked manly:

Early Apparel Arts fashion spread.

Nowadays, not so much:

Image: GQ Magazine cover.

And of course, sometimes GQ eschews men altogether (although AOC in that dominatrix suit somehow manages to look more manly than Euan McGregor did):

Presenting GQ's October cover star: @AOC. The congresswoman opens up on the critical need for men to join the fight for abortion rights, whether she believes she'll ever be president, and much more https://t.co/uwWSexYB8h pic.twitter.com/UqOnSNwZ2y — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) September 7, 2022

Given the magazine’s trajectory, it shouldn’t be a surprise that the interview with AOC is something of a loving tongue-bath. The author, Wesley Lowery, specializes in loving interviews of leftist celebrities, along with a smattering of anti-Trump attitudes and racial division stuff.

It was Lowery who elicited from AOC the reason why she’ll never be president. Lowery writes with the same delicate, maudlin touch typical for women’s magazines in the mid-20th century, something that “reputable” magazines once viewed with disdain. GQ, clearly, is no long reputable:

Over the course of our conversations, the congresswoman typically answered in a confident, fast-paced patter—each sentence closely chasing the tail of the last. But now her speech slowed to a crawl and, for the first time in the hours we had spent speaking, she broke eye contact, burying her gaze in the arm of her chair. Tears pooled in the corners of her eyes. “I hold two contradictory things [in mind] at the same time. One is just the relentless belief that anything is possible,” she said. “But at the same time, my experience here has given me a front-row seat to how deeply and unconsciously, as well as consciously, so many people in this country hate women. And they hate women of color. People ask me questions about the future. And realistically, I can’t even tell you if I’m going to be alive in September. And that weighs very heavily on me. And it’s not just the right wing. Misogyny transcends political ideology: left, right, center. This grip of patriarchy affects all of us, not just women; men, as I mentioned before, but also, ideologically, there’s an extraordinary lack of self-awareness in so many places. And so those are two very conflicting things. I admit to sometimes believing that I live in a country that would never let that happen.”

There’s a disconnect there. A bartender rose to the United States Congress, mostly because she’s Hispanic and female, as well as having that, um, fierce gaze. The Vice President’s office is occupied by a half-black, half southeast-Asian female. There is nothing women cannot achieve in this country.

But in a way, AOC is correct. There is a type of misogyny that transcends political ideology. It’s that small grain of common sense that still resides in most Americans, and that says that leftist women like AOC are unstable, hysterical, neurotic, emotional, and incapable of rational thought:

Here are photos of the victims.



Mother, Abbey and her son Riley.



They were just waiting for a table at a restaurant across from the DNC convention when the attack happened.



If Joe Biden supporters will do this to children — what will they do you you?



Sick. pic.twitter.com/j9fnc3025d — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 21, 2020

This is RI Senator Tiara Mack- who the white democrats brag about being the first openly LGBTQ Black person elected to the Rhode Island Senate.



She is twerking for votes.



Hey Democrats….please don’t give Corey Booker any ideas



🤦🏿‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/AdbI032CjZ — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) July 5, 2022

I’m flying today but I’m not fucking around with Omicron.

✅Pfizer x 3

✅Negative rapid test

✅Natural immunity

✅N95 sealed to my face with surgical tape

✅Secondary mask for displaying opinions

✅Face shield

✅Vinyl gloves

✅Touchscreen gloves

✅Shitton of Xanax pic.twitter.com/quolApA0iD — Dana (Not Scully, Nor Zuul) (@telefeminism) December 21, 2021

⚠️ graphic. Listen when they tell you what they really think about abortion. Demonic. pic.twitter.com/yE84WPVjps — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 29, 2022

This neurotic woman won’t even say the word “white”:

White people can’t be non-binary because it’s white supremacy that upholds the oppressive gender binary pic.twitter.com/JyTEpqWnwc — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 4, 2022

Winston Churchill explained that “Socialism is the philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance, and the gospel of envy.” In other words, leftism—for socialism is leftism—is rooted firmly in emotion, not reason. Women, sadly, seem to be more vulnerable to appeals to emotion. If you feed them a steady diet of failure, ignorance, and envy, wrapped in a package of anger and resentment, you get the photogenic Ocasio-Cortez and the screaming harridans who are her handmaidens.

So yes, I, a woman am firmly misogynistic when it comes to putting any leftist woman in power. No matter how nicely groomed, these women are unhinged and dangerous.