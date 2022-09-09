Biden's Monkeypox czar evokes a warning from Voltaire

Though there seems to be quite a bit of debate regarding the origin and validity, there is an archaic warning which finds its roots in Voltaire’s writing from 1765:

Anyone who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.

In the context of modern politics, where we’re all suffering under the indescribable derangement of Biden, the Democrats, and their faithful useful idiots, it’s cautionary wisdom worth heeding. Mainstream leftism actually accepts the notions that men can get pregnant, medical intervention to transition youngsters is acceptable, abortion is “healthcare”, and having white skin equates to having racial prejudices, regardless of whether or not a person consciously holds negative sentiments (even though by definition, prejudice requires a preconceived opinion).

Given the aforementioned welcome “truths,” it’s reasonable to make the argument that the Democrats and their leftist cohorts are masterfully manipulating a massive group of Americans (the useful idiots) to believe the absurd — and therefore, if we are to observe Voltaire’s insight, those same useful idiots can be made to commit acts of tremendous cruelty.

Last month, we saw the addition of Demetre Daskalakis to Biden’s staff — the “out and proud gay man” was tapped to be the White House National Monkeypox Response Deputy Coordinator.

Daskalakis’ appointment is the latest in a string of absurd hires that started on January 20, 2021. Leading policy for the American people are: Rachel Levine, a mentally ill and paunchy man who pretends to be a woman is the Assistant Secretary for Health; Sam Brinton, a radical LGBTQ activist, who also has clear mental issues, crossdresses to official functions, and publicly engages in “pup play”; and now, Daskalakis, a flamboyant homosexual who as recently as the spring of 2021, posed for a gay magazine centered around HIV-positive status, while wearing visible BDSM-type male lingerie piece underneath his business attire.

The notion that these individuals are capable, competent, and legitimate leaders is absurd — yet, the useful idiots revel in the follies. They love the “diversity” and “visibility” presented with a freakshow such as this.

Things are so upside-down, if you told the Democrats twenty years ago this was who they’d be nominating for bureaucratic positions, they’d have you committed to the insane asylum.

Although I can’t find a solid attribution, it was said that Alexander Hamilton’s feud with Thomas Jefferson led him to announce this:

There are approximately 1,010,300 words in the English language, but I could never string enough words together to properly express how much I want to hit you with a chair.

If reworded slightly, it can effectively articulate the sentiments of modern (and rational) Americans:

There are approximately 1,010,300 word in the English language, but we could never string enough words together to properly express how preposterous the Democrats are.

If the masses are willing to gobble up the leftist “truths” listed above, it's completely reasonable to expect there’s no propaganda or pure idiocy they wouldn’t consume, and to consider where that could lead.

Image: Twitter video screen grab.