With the unveiling of the portraits, Jennifer Rubin and the rest of the media expose themselves as Democrat bootlickers

Jennifer Rubin has been confused for a long time as to how politicians should behave, a fact she made clear with the recent unveiling of the Obama portraits. (She probably also believes that Hillary never had classified documents.)

She praised the Obamas, and one again, turned a blind eye to shameful political conduct.

Obama continually lied to get Obamacare passed, and he used the big stimulus program from the taxpayers in 2009 to reward his contributors — but the truth never mattered to media lackeys like Rubin.

When Americans were under attack in Benghazi, Obama and Hillary didn’t lift a finger to save them. Instead, they concocted a lie to protect their political power.

Obama used the politicized IRS to target and silence Tea Party conservatives.

For years, Obama and his wingman Holder, hid documents from Congress on the gun-running operation Fast and Furious.

Obama had a Secretary of State that continually broke the nation's securities laws and lined the pockets of her family and her slush fund foundations. Even Vox knew something was off:

The idea that you have foreign governments, and the investment funds of foreign governments, heavily involved in financing an institution that’s this tied to the secretary of state’s family — well, that appears to be something new.

Obama also had a vice president, Biden, who loaded up his family with money from Ukraine, Russia, China, and who knows where else. The media seems uninterested in this pure graft.

Obama saved Netflix and other big internet users huge amounts of money with “net neutrality” and in turn, the Obamas received huge payments in the form of “deals” after they left office despite having no product and no experience.

Obama had slush funds at the Justice Department, CFPB, and EPA, where they shook down corporations and gave kickbacks to their supporters.

The Obama administration illegally spied on Americans throughout its eight year reign of terror. Newly declassified documents detail serious governmental abuses:

The National Security Agency and FBI violated specific civil liberty protections during the Obama administration by improperly searching and disseminating raw intelligence on Americans or failing to promptly delete unauthorized intercepts, according to newly declassified memos that provide some of the richest detail to date on the spy agencies’ ability to obey their own rules.

They even spied on reporters. Why didn’t we hear anything from Rubin then?

Obama even dictatorially stopped a long investigation into drug-running by terrorists to appease Iran which continues to pledge death to America. The terrorists were above the law, and as Politico reported:

In its determination to secure a nuclear deal with Iran, the Obama administration derailed an ambitious law enforcement campaign targeting drug trafficking by the Iranian-backed terrorist group Hezbollah, even as it was funneling cocaine into the United States, according to a POLITICO investigation.

The corruption of the Obama administration, including the FBI and Justice Department as they colluded with the DNC, Hillary, and the media in 2016 to destroy Trump dwarfed the scandal of Watergate.

Obama operatives protected the corrupt, criminal Hillary from prosecution while she and her campaign used a fictional and financed dossier, to target and illegally spy on Trump and his associates.

They even lied to the FISA court many times, yet they are all “above the law.”

The interference in the 2016 election was much more dangerous to our Republic and survival than anything Russia or China has ever done.

The media has targeted Trump for over six years while looking the other way at the blatant corruption of Biden, Hillary, and the Obama administration.

It is no wonder the economy is in the toilet with the media being a willing accomplice.

Anyone who believes that the politicized FBI wouldn’t present a cooked-up warrant to target Trump isn’t paying attention.

The FBI is leaking like a sieve to the WaPo and NYT, and their reporters just repeat what they are told, without any investigations, just as they did with the fraudulent “Russia collusion” story that they ran for years.

The Obamas, Biden, and Hillary were the most corrupt I have ever seen, yet the media mostly cheers as they rewrite history.

Image: Master Sgt. Cecilio Ricardo, U.S. Air Force, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons