Almost 25% of Democrats think men can get pregnant

According to a WPA Intelligence survey, 22% of Democrats think that “some men can get pregnant.” What’s even worse, although not at all surprising, is that the women are the ones who are really crazy.

It turns out that 36% of White, college-educated Democrat women think men can get pregnant. I’ve written before about how leftism damages women. It makes them extremely angry and neurotic. It also, apparently, cuts them off from reality. Sadly, these same women are a force to be reckoned with politically. They may be loopy, but they’ve got political power.

Here’s the whole transgender theory in a nutshell: While we once accepted that gender was both (a) a linguistic term for languages that have male and female word forms and (b) a synonym for people uncomfortable with the word “sex,” even when used in a clinical sense, for almost 20 years now, activists have been educating students to believe that sex is a biological construct while gender is a person’s innate identity. That’s how your sex can be male, but your gender can be female or vice versa. You can also feel like nothing at all or a fish or a potato.

It’s all about feelings, nothing more than feelings. And in leftist land, feelings always triumph over reality.

Image: ”Pregnant” man emoji by Microsoft. Image subject to an Expat or MIT license.

Because people have pointed out to the gender crowd that there is no science supporting this worldview, they’ve done what leftists always do: Resorted to the pseudoscience that is “social science,” along with fact-free dives into “history.” Daniel Greenfield has a strong article at FrontPage Magazine about “Transgender Historical Revisionism.” He examines the newest theory in the Looking-Glass world that is academia, which is that the gender binary was cruelly imposed on indigenous people by Western colonialism:

Now at Johns Hopkins you can find a class on "The Gender Binary and American Empire" which contends that "the sex and gender binary was produced out of colonialism and statecraft in Americas and particularly through US imperialism" while PBS tells school students that "on nearly every continent, and for all of recorded history, thriving cultures have recognized, revered, and integrated more than two genders."

Of course, this is complete horse pucky. Why? Because of the most basic imperative driving every species: Procreation. At a basic level, untainted by academic theories, everything that every animal does is intended to perpetuate its DNA.

When it comes to mammals, there’s only one way to move that DNA into the next generation: A person with external reproductive organs (aka a man) engages in a very specific activity with a person with internal reproductive organs (aka a woman) and, if all goes well, that duo manages to send its DNA into the next generation.

That’s how it’s been done since the dawn of mammal-kind. It’s instinctive. No animal, including the human animal, needs Dr. Ruth to explain.

Of course, humans are complex. Their emotional experiences may lead some to prefer non-procreative interactions with someone sharing their reproductive organs. Also, some people may look at the other people’s reproductive organs and, rather than thinking, “We could have fun together and pass on our DNA,” instead think, “I resent that I lack those organs while the other person has them.” And of course, people made paranoid by Climate Change or selfish by the perpetual adolescence in which modern society encourages them, often decide to jump off the “DNA into the future” bandwagon altogether.

When it comes to “gender envy” (for want of a better phrase), in the old days, the latter thinking was limited to envy and cross-dressing. Nowadays, it’s become a dangerous cult that destroys minds and bodies, while handing extreme power to the government. In California, for example, while it’s illegal for children to get vaccines, tattoos, or access to tanning beds without parental consent, the legislature recently voted to remove parental rights over so-called “transgender children.”

But on the same day [State Sen. Scott] Wiener withdrew SB 866 [a failed bill allowing kids 12 and up to have vaccines without parental consent], he received overwhelming Democratic support for SB 107. This dangerous proposal authorizes California courts to take “temporary emergency jurisdiction” over out-of-state minors if they come to the state for so-called “gender-affirming” care. [snip] Wiener’s proposal now heads to Governor Gavin Newsom’s desk for a decision. Newsom has until September 30 to sign or veto the measure.

It’s not about the kids; it’s never about the kids. It is, instead, about breaking family bonds and destroying children’s control over the body God or Nature gave them.

Transgenderism is political. It’s the politics of hatred (because I defy you to find me a so-called transgender “woman” who doesn’t hate and wish to erase real women), mind-control, the breakdown of the family, and the weaponization of neurosis, genuine mental illness, and extreme narcissism. Given the misogyny behind it, it’s ironic that leftist women support it most fervently, but they’re sadly comfortable with the other aspects of this highly destructive political movement.