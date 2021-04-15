Progressive white women are crazy because the left makes them that way

One of the things I couldn’t help but notice during the BLM protests last year was the fact that deeply distraught, hysterically angry white women seemed to be taking the lead in many of the protests. It turns out that I may have been on to something. A women’s publication called Evie has caught up with the fact that a study from last year found that over half of white, Democrat women have been diagnosed at one time or another with a mental health problem. I’m not at all surprised.

To quote myself, in July, after sharing several videos of crazed white women during the height of the BLM marches, I wrote:

The root problem is that these women are receiving mixed messages that would make even the strongest person go crazy. Beginning in high school, or even earlier, they're told endlessly that they're both victim and oppressor. These mixed messages make straight white girls distinct from other students. White boys are told they're evil, toxic oppressors of both women and minorities. It's an ugly message, but a consistent one. Boys lucky enough to have countervailing influences shake it off and become the men they should be. The boys who don't have better influences, interestingly enough, become feminized, even if they're not gay, as if trying to escape that awful toxic masculinity. Meanwhile, everyone who is non-white and/or non-straight, whether male or female, or something else, is told that he, she, or it is a victim. White privilege, racism, homophobia, transgenderism, misogyny — all of them define how non-white and/or non-straight people suffer endlessly at the hands of straight whites. And then there are the straight, white girls. On the one hand, they're...well, white and straight. That means they are evil oppressors who have benefited unfairly from white privilege. In the morality play that is leftism, they owe the world big-time. On the other hand, they're women, which means men have victimized them from time immemorial to the present.

It’s not just the BLM phenomenon that highlighted crazy women in the past year. COVID took revealed numerous white women who were incapable of staying silent if people didn’t wear masks. (See here and here.) These white women were the ones who acted as the voluntary civilian brigade to enforce every jot and tittle of the new fascists’ lock-up and mask dictums. They enjoyed their power and were obnoxious all over America.

It turns out that I was on to something. The article in Evie notes that a Pew Research study has found that more than 50% of white women who identify as politically “liberal” (or, as I more accurately say, “leftist”) have some form of mental health problem. What makes the article interesting is that, after noting real hormonal issues (periods, post-partum depression) and women’s propensity for depression, it got to the nitty-gritty, which is that leftist women’s mental health issues transcend merely biology:

The study, which examined white liberals, moderates, and conservatives, both male and female, found that conservatives were far less likely to be diagnosed with mental health issues than those who identified as either liberal or even “very liberal.” What’s more, white women suffered the worst of all. White women, ages 18-29, who identified as liberal were given a mental health diagnosis from medical professionals at a rate of 56.3%, as compared to 28.4% in moderates and 27.3% in conservatives.

And then, showing that Evie is not your ordinary hard-left women’s magazine, the article points its finger at Progressivism itself:

But at the heart of the matter is this: Progressivism is an ideology that supposedly demands equality for all, and one that keeps score to an exhausting degree. The privilege between social classes, between races, between men and women, between religious and non-religious, and more, all have to be constantly monitored, and “inequality” has to be exposed for the purposes of “accountability.” That kind of behavior isn’t just unrealistic, it’s unsustainable. In all honesty, it’s understandable that anxiety and depression thrive in these kinds of environments when we’re focusing on every minute, problematic issue in our world and not able to take comprehensive, productive action to solve all these problems.

I’ll throw in one more factor, which is leftist white women’s college attendance. Colleges today are disproportionately female, making normal male-female relationships unusual. In addition, as I noticed when I took my daughter to college a few years ago, the colleges seem deliberately structured to make young women crazy. Certainly, many of the cheerful, normal young women I met her freshman year were angry, neurotic harridans by senior year.

If you can’t keep your daughter from attending college, at least try to get her to join Turning Point or some other campus conservative group. Her life will be much happier.

IMAGE: Sad woman by Ulrike Mai from Pixabay.