A Congress full of contempt for the American people

There is no distinctly American criminal class except Congress.

--Mark Twain

Since inflation is currently the major issue for the American people, the Democrat Congress, with much fanfare and the usual self-congratulation, passed the “Inflation Reduction Act.”

Since, however, one is here talking about Congress, one should not assume that anything is what it is claimed to be. No sooner was the bill passed than former Secretary of State and current “climate envoy” John Kerry, one of the D-Mass bunch, who purchased his massive seven bedroom carbon footprint mansion in the fake liberal “sanctuary destination” of Martha’s Vineyard in 2017, slipped up and told the truth to the International Energy Agency's Global Clean Energy Action Forum: “I'm not sure how much it has to do with inflation, but that's O.K.”

A University of Pennsylvania Wharton School study agrees, concluding that it has “low confidence the legislation will have any impact on inflation.”

The reason this deception is “O.K.” with Kerry is that the real purpose of the bill is to spend 375 billion taxpayer dollars on the Left’s “green new deal” agenda to “tackle” climate change and double the number of IRS agents to harass the remaining fraction of Americans that still have a job or small business.

The reason the bill was not titled “The Green New Deal Bill” is that the peasants would not have approved of spending 375 billion of their tax dollars on the economy-destroying left-wing religious cult’s climate agenda or doubling the number of IRS agents to harass them. It was therefore necessary to pretend that Congress was actually passing a bill designed to improve the peasants’ lives. Thus, the “Green New Deal and IRS Harassment Expansion” bill was renamed the “Inflation Reduction Act” in the hopes that enough of the “deplorables” would be fooled in order to minimize Democrat party losses in the November 2022 midterms.

The fact that the Inflation Reduction Act will very likely increase inflation does not concern our multi-million-dollar overlords in their massive carbon footprints in Martha’s Vineyard.

One might assume that the main story here is that Congress, which is supposedly to represent its constituents, deceived the American people by labeling a “green new deal” bill as an inflation reduction act.

But no, even that is not the real story here.

The real story is John Kerry’s casual statement that he is “O.K. with” the deception, that is, that he says the secret part out loud, that our Democrat-controlled congress is happy to deceive the peasants (the American people) as long as they get what they want: more money and power for themselves.

Unfortunately, Congress deceiving the peasants is the rule, not the exception.

In 2014, an Obamacare “architect” and MIT economics professor, Jonathan Gruber, speaking, while laughing, to a university audience, many of whom also laughed, let the secret part slip out:

Lack of transparency is a huge political advantage. … [The] stupidity of the American voter … was really, really critical for [Obamacare] to pass.

That is, Obamacare would not pass if the peasants knew what was in it, specifically, that it is a large tax increase, and, therefore, it is lucky that the voters (American people) are so stupid.

Since MIT genius Gruber was himself stupid enough to make such remarks in front of many audiences, a tape recording found its way to the news media and he did, sort of, apologize, but he was really only sorry that he got caught.

Anyone who has become familiar with the ivy league and similar top universities, knows that the sense of superiority is so thick one can cut it with a knife, and also knows that Gruber’s contempt for the American people is quite common. For example, Yale Ph.D. Uwe Reinhardt does not believe Gruber should have apologized because “stupid” was a poor choice of words and Gruber should have called the American voters “ignorant” instead.

“Obamacare,” one recalls, was sold to the peasants on grounds that it would decrease health care costs for an average family by $2,500 a year.

In fact, that was obvious before it was passed, with the aid of Obama’s 2013 Politifact “lie of the year” that “if you like your health care and your doctor you can keep your health care and your doctor, period,” but the stupid peasants were not permitted to disagree with the elitists’ storyline.

It is abundantly clear that the attitude of Democrats in Congress toward the American people is contempt. They feel no obligation to inform the peasants accurately because they are not interested in their opinions.

One might reply that this criticism applies to both Democrat and Republican congressional representatives and this is true. The Republicans, many of whom are actually closet Democrats, are not blameless, either. Liz Cheney, after all, said she might campaign for Democrats in the next election, and other Republicans are just weaklings. Many Republicans sound quite promising around election time when they want your vote but cannot wait after they are elected to cave to their Democrat co-conspirators. One of the other illuminating things Twain also says about Congress is that “fleas can be taught nearly anything that a congressman can,” and that is, to jump. When congressmen of either party are approached by their donors or attacked by partisan leftist thugs, they forget the people who put them in office and jump as directed like frightened insects.

However, the Democrat-controlled Congress is what we have now.

The scale of the problem is far greater now than it was five or ten years ago. Republicans are not very good, but at least they don’t seem as intent on destroying the United States while scoring massive profits for themselves.

One can debate why the problem is worse now than it has been in recent memory but part of the answer is clearly that the Democrats were so unhinged by Trump’s victory in 2016 that they decided that they must get what they want by any means necessary, whether fair of foul, which, as it turned out, was mostly foul. Since Trump was not a part of their greedy incompetent elite club, he was a threat to their power and so the gloves came off. Whatever the full reason, the current Democrat Congress see the American people as sheep that need to be herded into pens and controlled with threats and misinformation.

Mark Twain gives an additional piece of advice about politicians:

No country can be well governed unless its citizens as a body keep religiously before their minds that they are the guardians of the law and that the law officers are only the machinery for its execution, nothing more.

Unfortunately, at present, our mostly corrupt and/or incompetent, some malevolent, Democrat “law officers,” who seem, unaccountably, to think very well of themselves, need to be taught a lesson for going so far Left.

When people vote in the November 2022 congressional elections, they need to keep in mind, not merely the series of failed Democrat policies or the appalling nihilist hypocrisy of the Democrat Congress and president. They also need to keep firmly in mind how much contempt many Democrats have both for the United States and for traditional freedom-loving American patriots and how casually and cynically they manipulate and deceive them.

