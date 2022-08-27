Democrats to conservatives: We hate you; we really hate you

It seems just like yesterday that politicians would try to sway voters to come to their point of view and cast a vote for them. Things have changed. In the past week, Charlie Crist told conservative voters he wants nothing to do with them because they’re evil; Kathy Hochul told Republicans to leave her state; and, in the culmination of this abuse, Joe Biden effectively affixed the label “fascist” to Trump’s 74,216,154 voters (all of whom are actual human beings). Is it any coincidence that, in the same week, activists twice swatted Marjorie Taylor Greene? Democrat politicians are engaging in eliminationist rhetoric, and it’s scary.

Once, Charlie Crist was Florida’s Republican governor. Then, he announced that he was an Independent, which was followed, inevitably, by his becoming a Democrat. He’s now running again to be Florida’s governor. He’ll face off against the very popular incumbent, Ron DeSantis. Possibly going one better than Hillary, who called those who wouldn’t vote for her “deplorables,” Crist called those who support DeSantis hate-filled:

Crist: "Those who support DeSantis should stay with him and vote for him and I don't want your vote. If you have that hate in your heart, keep it there." pic.twitter.com/S0B93bw52i — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 24, 2022

Those who support [DeSantis] should stay with him and vote for him and I don’t want your vote. If you have that hate in your heart, keep it there. I want the vote of the people of Florida who care about our state, good Democrats, good Independents, good Republicans. Unify with this ticket. Unify with Val Demmings and Charlie Crist. Unify with us. Those who are haters, you’re gonna go off in your own world. And you better get right.

Given that Trump voters like DeSantis, as do many who did not support Trump, that’s at least 74,000,000 very evil people.

Not to be outdone, New York’s current governor, Kathy Hochul, issued an order to the state’s 5.4 million Republicans: “Just jump on a bus and head down to Florida, where you belong, OK? You are not New Yorkers.” It’s easy to imagine that, if she had the power to do so, Hochul would be lining up the cattle cars and issuing the deportation orders.

Image: Biden gives his semi-fascists speech. YouTube screen grab.

These are mere current and ex-governors, though. Do they really speak for the Democrat party? Before castigating Democrats for engaging in eliminationist rhetoric, shouldn’t we make sure that hating tens of millions of Americans is more than just regional politics?

Well, I guess you can’t get any more official than the man in the Oval Office when it comes to getting the Democrat party view about those who don’t vote for it. Joe Biden, it turns out, sides completely with Crist and Hochul. As far as he’s concerned, the 74,216,154 living, breathing Americans who support Donald Trump are “semi-fascists.” The way I see it, he meant “fascists,” but thought he could soften the blow with the meaningless word “semi” in front of it:

President Biden came under fire Thursday following remarks at a Democratic National Committee event in suburban Washington where he declared former President Donald Trump’s political philosophy to be “semi-fascism.” [snip] “What we’re seeing now is the beginning or the death knell of an extreme MAGA philosophy. It’s not just Trump, it’s the entire philosophy that underpins the — I’m going to say something — it’s like semi-fascism,” Biden said at the Rockville, Maryland, event.

As a reminder, fascism is a subset of socialism that, unlike communism (another subset of socialism), allows for private ownership of the means of production provided that everything is ultimately under complete state control. Germany and Italy were fascist countries. China, once a communist country, is currently fascist.

Donald Trump’s MAGA philosophy sought to shrink the government and return power to the people. It is the opposite of fascism. Biden’s administration will allow for private ownership of the means of production if everything is ultimately under complete state control. As revelations about the FBI demonstrate, his administration even has its own secret police. So, tell me—which party has the fascist approach to governance?

Once you have politicians declaring that identifiable classes of people are fascists, haters, and should be deported, you have created an eliminationist philosophy that can easily slip into calling for the death of those same people. I don’t think it should surprise anybody that Marjorie Taylor Greene was swatted twice in the past few days, something that the swatter invariably hopes will lead to the swattee’s death.

You’ve heard the phrase “vote as if your life depends on it.” This year, it’s true. Don’t sit the election out. Vote a straight Republican ticket in November because Democrats cannot be trusted with power.