Yes, there was Russian influence in the 2016 election

Russia! Russia! Russia! Those words echoed in our heads throughout the Trump administration as the Democrats and the Deep State (but I repeat myself) used shoddy, obviously fake information to attack Trump’s legitimacy and shackle his ability to govern. Despite getting regular colonoscopies from the government, Trump invariably emerged clean as a whistle. However, we’re now learning that there was indeed Russian influence in American politics over the past eight years...using at least one Black Marxist group to destabilize America. Let me repeat: When it comes to Russa, not Trump; Black Marxists.

Image: Patrisse Cullors (edited). YouTube screen grab

I won’t pay for the New York Times so, thankfully, The National Pulse summarizes what’s in the story the Times oh-so-delicately broke:

The only demonstrable evidence of Russian interference in U.S. politics came quietly out of the U.S. Department of Justice today, with the unsealing of an indictment charging a Russian national with “orchestrating a years-long foreign malign influence campaign that used various U.S. political groups to sow discord, spread pro-Russian propaganda, and interfere in elections within the United States.” The New York Times report on the subject buries the names of the groups allegedly utilized by the Russian government in the scheme, namely the “Uhuru Movement” of St. Petersburg, Florida, which is part of a wider entity known as the African People’s Socialist Party.

According to the unsealed DOJ indictment,

[from] at least December 2014 until March 2022, Aleksandr Viktorovich Ionov, a resident of Moscow, together with at least three Russian officials, engaged in a years-long foreign malign influence campaign targeting the United States. Ionov is the founder and president of the Anti-Globalization Movement of Russia (AGMR), an organization headquartered in Moscow and funded by the Russian government. Ionov utilized AGMR to carry out Russia’s influence campaign.

You can read more here.

This is a slender story (for now, at least) but I do want to remind you of something that Patrisse Cullors, a co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement said:

You caught that, right? “We are trained Marxists.”

I’m absolutely not contending that Cullors and her friends were allied with Uhuru Movement or that they received money from Russia. I just think it’s interesting that we’re learning today about Russian influence among one group of Black Marxists, even as another group of Black activists that tried to burn America down in 2020 openly boasted about its Marxist roots. Those malignant Marxists really get around.

And of course, like any good Marxist leader, Cullors is being accused of squirreling away for her own benefit all the money donated to her organization. Scratch a Marxist; find someone who loves the lush life.