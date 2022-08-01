Manchin’s deal is so bad, even Sen. Lindsey Graham is speaking up

Sen. Joe Manchin (D. WV) continues to deserve credit, along with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D. AZ), for holding firm on the filibuster. Without them, the Democrat wish list, including packing the Supreme Court, would have been met a year ago. However, after blocking the economically destructive “Build Back Better” bill, Manchin suddenly collapsed and agreed to a $739 billion bill that includes climate change garbage and increased corporate taxes. This deal is so bad that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R. SC), who’s reverted to his old, pre-Kavanaugh ways of putting collegiality ahead of America, strongly castigated Manchin.

I guess we should continue to be grateful to Manchin for holding firm on the grossly misnamed “Build Back Better” bill, a $3.5 trillion monstrosity that would have increased the federal debt by 10% overnight. However, there’s something deeply weird about the fact that, right before the Democrats go down before a probable Red Wave in November that will end their Congressional majority, Manchin suddenly decided to meet Sen. Chuck Schumer (D. Marxistan) one-third of the way:

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) resurrected key pieces of President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda in a surprising agreement with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Wednesday. The Democratic senators agreed to a spending package titled the “Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.” The bill proposes to increase taxes on billion-dollar companies, spend $369 billion on climate and energy programs, and extend health care subsidies for Affordable Care Act users for three more years, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Ludicrously, Manchin claims that this spendathon, which will almost certainly cost closer to $1 trillion rather than the given $739 billion price tag (because government expenditure always does), will help fight inflation:

Rather than risking more inflation with trillions in new spending, this bill will cut the inflation taxes Americans are paying, lower the cost of health insurance and prescription drugs, and ensure our country invests in the energy security and climate change solutions we need to remain a global superpower through innovation rather than elimination. Whether it is the threats to our energy security, high inflation, exploding national debt, persistent income inequality, supply chain chaos or the emergence of a new Cold War, it is time to put away the partisan swords and advance legislation that is in the best interests of the future of this nation and the American people we all represent – not just one party. “It is past time for America to begin paying down our $30 trillion national debt and get serious about the record inflation that is crushing the wages of American workers. In practical terms, the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 would dedicate hundreds of billions of dollars to deficit reduction by adopting a tax policy that protects small businesses and working-class Americans while ensuring that large corporations and the ultra-wealthy pay their fair share in taxes.

What’s that I just read? We’ve got to spend money to save money? Yeah, that’s what I think is buried in that sea of words.

Image: Piles of money by jannoon028.

There are two solid ways to end inflation, neither of which is more government spending. The first is for the government to stop spending because, currently, it spends money by printing money. The second is for Biden to take the chains off our fossil fuel industry because lower energy prices will drop all prices. As an add-on, much as I’ve come to despise America’s large corporations, if the government raises their taxes, they’ll just raise their prices, which will further increase marketplace inflation.

The government created this inflation, and it can end it. Unfortunately, it doesn’t want to and, for some reason, Manchin caved.

If you want to know how bad Manchin’s decision is, check out these tweets from Lindsey Graham, the man who, except for that brief moment of admirable backbone during the Kavanaugh circus, too often values collegiality over America’s well-being:

The costs associated with the Democrats’ tax and spending proposal will assuredly be passed on to the consumer.



This bill worsens economic growth, throws gas on the inflation fire, and is truly the most ill-conceived idea at the most inappropriate time. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 31, 2022

Graham is right in every respect and deserves kudos for saying so. Of course, in a 50-50 Senate, with Kamala as the tie vote, even if all the Republicans grow a spine and vote “no” on this bill, Sen. Sinema will be the only one standing between us and another deliberate Democrat party effort to further the destruction of the American economy. However, while Sinema stood strong on the filibuster, her support for Obamacare and climate change means I don’t have any faith at all that she’ll stand against this monstrosity.