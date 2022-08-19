Why are teachers walking away?

Since Obama became president in 2009 with his stated goal of transforming America, the growing message to teachers at government schools across the fruited plains of America is this: be woke or be gone!

Now, to the utter dismay and disbelief of the educrats, their message has crashed home. Lots of students are missing, and so are lots of teachers from their institutions of mass indoctrination. Hushed questions are asked in academia. Where are they going? Why are they leaving? Since their funding is based on student population, the educrats are freaking.

Why are students and teachers walking away from government schools? Modesty forbids me to call myself an expert, but I do have some experience in this arena. As a student, I spent 12 years in government schools. I spent three years in a government university earning my B.A. My parents both taught, my wife is a teacher, and I am a retired teacher.

Obama and millions like him do not like the America that raised them. They cannot be open and honest about what they want, but the clues tell us they want a blend of socialism and communism to replace our democratic republic. Government schools are one of many outlets where they compel us in the direction of their idea of the promised land.

The good news behind the student and teacher shortage is that many are walking away from Obama's dream. Many of us still love and prefer the land of the free and the home of the brave.

We do not pretend America is perfect, but we are encouraged that we are making progress on that "all people are created equal" notion expressed in our Declaration of Independence.

Meanwhile, every day, the superstructure of Obama's Transformed America becomes clearer. From the FBI, the IRS, the unguarded borders, the woke military, and the government schools, we see Obama's leftist dream materialize. Many of us do not like what we see and where we are being led.

We cannot criticize Obama and his dreams because that would be labeled racist. Many of the teachers in our government schools want to teach their subjects. Many do not want to indoctrinate. Many want to be part of an education system that is second to none in the world. The educrats they work for, however, want them to convince students who are compelled to listen that the America they love is fatally flawed and to genuflect, instead, to the Great Community Organizer.

When I see teachers and students walking away from government schools, I am not alarmed. It gives me hope.

Ned Cosby, a regular contributor to American Thinker, is a pastor, veteran Coast Guard officer, and a retired career public high school teacher. His newest novel OUTCRY is a love story exposing the refusal of Christian leaders to report and discipline clergy who sexually abuse our young people. This work of fiction addresses crimes that are all too real. Cosby has also written RECOLLECTIONS FROM MY FATHER'S HOUSE, tracing his own odyssey from 1954 to the present. For more info, visit Ned Cosby.

