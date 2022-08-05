A few weeks ago, we discussed the television talk show "The View" in our Sunday after mass informal political roundtable. It's a bunch of friends who go out to lunch after church and engage in a variety of topics.

Of course, every once in a while "The View" comes up.

So one lady said that "The View" is unviewable, and we generally agreed.

Maybe we learned this week why it is "unviewable" for so many.

Once again, Whoopi Goldberg decided to share her wisdom

"God doesn't make mistakes" and thus it's in his plan to have women choose abortion. "God made us smart enough to know when it wasn't going to work for us. That's the beauty of giving us freedom of choice." "My relationship [with God] is always choppy," she adds.

Well. I won't comment on her "choppy" relationship with God. However, I will say a bit about God and freedom of choice.

Yes, God gave us the freedom to choose. He also told us about right and wrong. For example, I have the freedom to choose to attack an old woman walking home.

I'm free to do that but I also know that it's wrong and could land me in jail if I don't live in New York or San Francisco.

Of course, it won't matter because abortion is a sacrament for many in the left. It's all about giving women the right to choose but that apparently does not apply to the girls aborted. I guess that they will never get the right to choose. They are collateral damage in the pursuit of the goal.

So "The View" will go on and it does not matter whether they have a conservative counterpart or not. The show is about making outrageous statements that will create conversation or get clicks on social media. So let the 2 million or so who watch it get their kicks!