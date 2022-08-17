The IRS to outman the Gestapo and Stasi

Hitler's Gestapo, which terrorized German citizens during the Nazi reign of terror, numbered a mere 32,000 members. The Stasi, East Germany's answer to the Nazi criminal enterprise, had only 85,000 thugs in their employ. The Biden regime, not to be outdone by those previous criminal organizations, has called for an extra 87,000 new IRS employees to aid in enforcing its edicts. It was even asked of prospective new agents if they were willing to carry a firearm or use deadly force to aid in their efforts.

Has it really come to this? A visit or audit from the IRS has always caused a feeling of dread in the citizenry. Was I too aggressive with my deductions? Should I have written off that trip? Am I going to end up in jail? Now those fears are multiplied by the fear of bodily harm inflicted by government agents.

While it appears that only a small number of those agents, members of the "enforcement branch" of the agency, would ever be in possession of a firearm as part of their job, it remains a terrifying thought that our government will man an agency willing to scare the wits out of its citizens to enforce whatever it deems to need enforcing. Even scarier is the prospect of a citizen's political affiliation being the determining factor in whom the agency might flex its enlarged prosecutorial muscle against. Anyone who doubts that conservatives will bear the brunt of the agency's growing enforcement apparatus has not been paying attention.

In today's America, we live in a two-tiered justice and law enforcement system. No one in his right mind believes that all these extra agents are being hired to get after the Biden or Clinton families' ill gotten gains. John Kerry is not about to be investigated to ensure he hasn't overestimated his deductions for jet fuel used to fly him around the world in pursuit of the left's crazy green agenda. No, I believe that these extra agents will be used as weapons to make life miserable for those of us with the temerity to be part of what used to be called the loyal opposition but who are now seen as deplorable enemies of the state.

Weaponization of government institutions is what this regime does best, after all, with the exception of our military, who are supposed to have the weapons. For them, sensitivity training and Critical Race Theory education are the curriculum of the day, and sex-obscuring surgery is available even for those in the stockade.

It is more than a little sobering to realize that even if I never cheated on my taxes, this government seems more than willing to find a way to drain my retirement savings because I believe in making America great again. I fear that sleep will be difficult as I await the sounds of boots kicking in my door. Herman Goering would undoubtedly approve.

