How school district bureaucrats can get you fired for wrongthink

Abraham Lincoln observed that "nearly all men can handle a little adversity. If you want to test a man's character, give him power."

Along a similar trajectory, 19th-century religious leader Joseph Smith, interestingly, wrote, "We have learned by sad experience that it is the nature and disposition of almost all men, as soon as they get a little authority, as they suppose, they will immediately begin to exercise unrighteous dominion."

Both quotes are purposely understated, as timeless wisdom often is. The two striking phrases, Lincoln's "to test a man's character" and Smith's "unrighteous dominion," leave the reader to match the wisdom to his experience.

In less chaotic seasons, the truth of their wisdom might seem abstract. For today's Americans, such truth has now gone fully concrete. The deep unrighteousness of Democrat Deep State operations should forever retire such quaint and innocuous platitudes such as "political shenanigans," "all politics is local," and "political dirty tricks."

Americans who believed that a political middle ground or isolationist position was viable are wising up to the unrighteous meddling in the choices they thought they were free to make. Both BlacklistedNews.Com and Fox News reported Monday on a Michigan mother, Elena Dinverno who, due to her social media posts critical of her school district's lockdown policies, was fired from her job. Robert Shaner, Rochester Community School District superintendent, and Debi Fragomeni, deputy superintendent, admitted to snooping on and targeting Ms. Dinverno for her social media criticism. Both Shaner and Fragomeni admitted to calling Elena Dinverno's employer, which led to the termination of Dinverno's job "effective immediately." As a result, the school district was ordered to pay $190,000 to Ms. Dinverno.

The story does not stop there. It was also revealed that Ms. Dinverno was not an isolated case. The school was actively snooping and gathering information on other parents. According to Fox News,

as of March 2020 their (parents') posts, including those in private groups, were being "closely" monitored and compiled by the district communications office in "dossiers," the complaint said.

The Blacklisted News version is more detailed.

According to the lawsuit, the school district's spokesperson, Lori Grein, and the public affairs specialist, Amy DiCresce, were assigned the role of capturing screenshots of parents' social media comments and posts regularly. They then compiled dossiers of the screenshots for distribution to school board members and administrators.

Unrighteous dominion, anyone? Talk about failing Lincoln's test of character, and this is not even the Deep State. Deputy superintendent Debi Fragomeni's fortunes did not take a hit, either. She had her district contract renewed for three years.

Such are the rewards of leading from example. Heck, if the Deep State can harass with impunity, why not a city, county, or district bureaucrat? It might even ensure one's job security. Besides, the $190,000 in damages is not coming out of Ms. Fragomeni's pocketbook.

It would be interesting to know what, if any, memos or directives from Michigan state authorities, Gov. Whitmer's office, the state's department of education, teachers' unions, etc. crossed Superintendent Shaner's desk influencing his unethical behavior. Or are Robert Shaner and Debi Fragomeni simply seduced by their power and its possibilities? Are they loyalist voyeurs with a menacing community reach? Also, why was Elena Dinverno's boss immediately ready to throw her overboard after being contacted by Ms. Fragomeni?

Whether one calls it red pilling or scales falling from one's eyes, the trending void of ethical character and its resulting unrighteous dominion are awakening America to the need for a historical course correction.

