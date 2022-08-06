The Biden administration steals food from poor children’s mouths

Democrats insist that they are virtuous because their policies see a vast, benevolent government take care of people, unlike cruel conservatives, who abandon people to fend for themselves. And of course, the favored Democrat line to sell those big government policies is “It’s for the children!” But what if the children attend a school that believes in biological sex? Well, those kids, the Biden administration says, can starve.

In May, the Biden administration announced that the word “sex” in Title X no longer means biological sex (which is the only concept of sex that Congress would have had when it passed the Public Health Service Act in 1970). Henceforth, “sex” means whatever label someone chooses as his or her identity. Currently, there are 355 of these gender identities, complete with their own little flags. A healthy person recognizes this as narcissism on steroids. There are no healthy people on the left.

As part of redefining the word “sex” to become utterly meaningless, provided that it no longer describes the biological binary, the Biden administration further said that those schools refusing to let Enboyfluxes, Genderflorettens, Juxeras, Mingenders, Yinyang Rens, or any other fantasy gender identifications, play on the sports teams or enter the bathrooms of their choice, are cut off: The schools’ hungry, low-income students can starve. No, really, that’s what it did:

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Nutrition Service announced in May it will prevent low-income students from participating in its National School Lunch Program if their public school does not adopt the administration's interpretation of Title IX, which holds that the federal civil rights law's provision against discrimination based on sex includes designations of sexual orientation and gender identity. The move was originally reported by The Center Square.

Image: Lunch bags by jannoon028.

Grant Park Christian Academy in Tampa, Florida, refuses to recognize imaginary genders, preferring to stick with the science—that is, the genetic sex markers woven into every single cell of the human body. (As it happens, the Bible nicely aligns with this reality.) To punish the school, the Biden administration and Florida’s leftist agriculture commissioner, Nikki Fried, announced that, unless the school changes its mind by August 10, it will not get federal school lunch funding:

The Florida school refused to substitute gender identity for biological sex, costing them their ability to feed two meals and snacks daily to their 56 students when the fall semester starts. If Grant Park’s application is not approved by Aug. 10, the school will not be reimbursed for the meals it serves students. ADF legal counsel Erica Steinmiller-Perdomo said Fried should not block Grant Park’s school lunch funding, as Title IX provides a religious exemption. “For five years, this Christian school has received funding to provide nutritious meals to dozens of low-income children in the community,” Steinmiller-Perdomo said. “Commissioner Fried and the Biden administration are trying to rewrite the law and ignore the exemption in an attempt to force this school to choose between violating its religious beliefs or providing lunches to children.”

In addition to the lunacy on display here, it’s repugnant that the school must claim an “exemption” to get taxpayer money to feed the children. If we’re going to feed hungry children, it’s unconscionable (and, I believe, unconstitutional) to require a religious test as a prerequisite. It’s obvious that the current administration will do nothing “for the children,” unless they can first own the children body and soul.