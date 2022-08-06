Without flinching, Alex Jones calls out Epstein and the Clintons in open court

Alex Jones just poured steel down the spine of every patriot across America. While questioning Jones during his defamation trial over comments he made regarding the Sandy Hook tragedy, attorney Mark Bankston unknowingly walked into the biggest mic drop of the year. As Jones calmly sat on the stand, Bankston said, “One of the things you’ve been talking about on your show, is your allegation that government officials are aiding in pedophilia, child trafficking, and the grooming of children. Right?” To this, Jones artfully replied, “You mean, like, what Jeffrey Epstein did, with the Clintons?”

See a hilarious mashup video of the exchange below:

A good lawyer should know, you only ask a question when you’re sure of the answer, but Mr. Bankston must have been off his game. However, aside from the entertaining smackdown, the question remains: How in the world does Mr. Bankston genuinely think there are no examples of government complicity in pedophilia or child sex abuse?

Even a quick search online yields a tremendous amount of information contradicting Mr. Bankston’s statement, entirely derived from non-controversial sources. The History Channel’s website published a piece titled, “The CIA’s Appalling Human Experiments with Mind Control”, which covered horrendous abuse at the hands of government-sanctioned perpetrators. From the article:

MK-Ultra’s “mind control” experiments generally centered around behavior modification via electro-shock therapy, hypnosis, polygraphs, radiation, and a variety of drugs, toxins, and chemicals [emphasis added]. These experiments relied on a range of test subjects: some who freely volunteered, some who volunteered under coercion, and some who had absolutely no idea they were involved in a sweeping defense research program [emphasis added]. From mentally-impaired boys at a state school [emphasis added], to American soldiers, to “sexual psychopaths” at a state hospital, MK-Ultra’s programs often preyed on the most vulnerable members of society [emphasis added].

In 2018, Indiana University South Bend published a paper by student Samantha Fore in their Undergraduate Research Journal, titled “The Psychological Torture of MK ULTRA” – Fore found that even “sexual abuse” was part of the experiments.

What about Alfred Kinsey? “Table 34” of Kinsey’s reports detailed pedophilic exploits on children as young as 5 months old, yet the Kinsey Institute at Indiana University still operates today with financial support from the U.S. taxpayer. Or how about the endless stream of public school teachers (all government employees) who document the grooming and then post to TikTok?

The testing of sexual torture methods on children, and voyeuristic pedophilia on infants – all sanctioned by a government official somewhere – is well-documented, even though it's verbally sanitized and made more palatable by denoting it “science” or an “experiment.” This may perhaps be the most uncomfortable truth in American history, but nonetheless, it’s the truth.