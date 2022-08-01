Ten minutes to brighten up your Monday

J.P. Sears has become a force in comedy through his satirical internet videos. The one embedded below is one of his latest, posted Saturday. He takes 10 minutes exploring the premise of waking up after 20 years in a coma and has his alter ego-self explain to his coma-self all the changes that taken place.

It is comedy gold.

<iframe width="600" height="337" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/T-dOFhIenek" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>