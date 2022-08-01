Did a fake woman get violent when told the truth about himself?

When people believe that they are trapped in the wrong body, they have something called “dysphoria,” which is a form of mental illness. People who wrongly believe they’re fat, starve themselves to death. People who believe they should be handicapped will amputate healthy limbs or eyes. And people who believe they’re the wrong sex will insist that everyone cater to their gender delusions. Given that these are delusions, it should be no surprise that, if someone challenges such a person’s gender, these disturbed people could become violent—which is exactly what is alleged to have happened at a Texas college cheerleading camp.

All of us remember the “It’s ma’am” video, in which an obvious man went absolutely ballistic on a stunned store clerk who had called this damaged person “sir”:

That person, later identified as “Tiffany Moore,” at least limited himself to verbal abuse.

That minimal level of self-control apparently did not apply to a 25-year-old man who goes by the name of Averie Chanel Medlock. Medlock, a chunky, tattooed man, managed to get himself into the Ranger College cheerleading camp in Texas. He is now alleged to have choked a 17-year-old teammate who pointed out, quite accurately, that he is a man with a penis:

Averie Chanel Medlock, 25, was booted from the Ranger College cheerleading camp in Texas, and given a criminal assault by physical contact citation last week. [He] is accused of choking a 17 year-old teammate, only identified by her first name, Karleigh, who [he] claimed made transphobic remarks toward [him]. The girl and other teammates allegedly locked themselves in a locker room to hide from the raging Medlock, who claimed that [he] was being targeted for [his] race and gender. Police were called to the scene, along with Karleigh's father, Mike Jones, and Medlock was removed from the campus. Medlock posted a video on [his] Facebook where [he] can be heard talking to teammates - albeit angrily - which [he] said proved [he] had not been physically violent during the argument. Jones however has said the video is only a part of the truth and has called for security footage and body camera footage from the police response to be released.

If you have the patience, you can watch or, more accurately, listen to the video:

It’s certainly true that, as far as this video goes, Medlock didn’t assault anyone but, as noted, the father of the alleged victim says there’s much more footage showing an assault. That’s one for the Texas judicial system to work out.

What I noticed about the video is something that should be obvious to everyone: Young women are not emotionally equipped to deal with older men who pretend to be (or actually believe they are) women. Whatever adults thought it was acceptable to put this man into a women’s dormitory should be sued—although, thanks to Justice Gorsuch (and I’ll never forgive him for this), the Civil Rights Act now extends its protection to men who hang around in women’s spaces, as long as they claim to be women.

I keep saying the same thing: Any people who define themselves first and foremost around their sex lives or sexual identity are people who should not be allowed near children. Indeed, as this situation shows, they also should not be allowed around teenagers or even young adults.