Stacey Abrams finally tells us why she’s pro-abortion

Who knew Stacey Abrams was a devout follower of Christ? Certainly not I. It should be said though, Abrams is a Democrat, and by that regrettable character trait, she finds herself in the penumbra of linguistic clarity – just like Ketanji Brown Jackson did when she couldn’t define “woman.” Abrams ascribes to a philosophy that leaves her incapacitated to think critically, but we’re expected to believe her (un)Christian theology is the objective moral standard of right and wrong?

A few days back, Marquise Francis for Yahoo News, sat down with Abrams for an interview in light of the Roe v. Wade reversal. If you know anything about Abrams, you know no one would accuse her of being an intellectual – an allegation made evident as soon as she opens her mouth (literally). In a clip published online, Francis asks of Abrams:

I know you have been a staunch advocate for reproductive rights, I also know your faith and you’re very vocal about Christianity, so what would you say to people who kind of have a hard time being pro-abortion, but also Christian?

To this, Abrams replies “Abortion is a medical decision, it is medical care.” Well, obviously – how else could a woman remove and dispose of a growing human being inside her womb if not for medical intervention? Then she continues, saying abortion is “what helps a woman who’s had a miscarriage actually navigate that space, that’s technically a spontaneous abortion.” Abrams is all over the place, so let’s break it down: Miscarriage, or the unintended loss of a child in the womb before 20 weeks, is also known as spontaneous abortion. However, it’s deceptive to conflate that with elective abortion, which is the intentional destruction of the growing baby. I think the point she’s attempting to make is that if a woman loses her child early on, they’re often treated with the same medicine used to kill the child during an elective abortion, but that does not make miscarriage and murder the same.

To top off her hard-to-follow stream of consciousness, is a statement of impressively obtuse doublethink. Abrams says:

While your faith tradition may tell you that you personally do not want to make that choice, it is not my right as a Christian to impose that value system on someone else, because the value that should overhang everything is the right to make our own decisions, the free will that, the god I believe in gave us.

In the same breath, Abrams says it’s wrong to impose personal beliefs on others, yet believes in imposing her personal belief that the morally right thing is to ensure everyone can make their own decisions, even if that means slaughtering babies via acid, dismemberment, or heart attack. The “logic” is so unsound, I wonder if she would support the legalization of rape? I mean, isn’t the would-be rapist covered under the umbrella of Abrams’ universal “right” to make his own decisions?

Perhaps she would – afterall, she is a Democrat.