Rochelle Walensky and the CDC finally admit to 'mishandling' COVID

Rochelle Walensky, head of the CDC, recently declared that the agency had "mishandled" the COVID response. What an understatement.

What she didn't admit, though, was how many of the dictatorial edicts and actions that the CDC claimed were due to science were actually fabricated or just plain wrong. Dr. Fauci said that if we didn't believe what he said, we didn't believe in science.

In January 2020, the World Health Organization said COVID didn't spread human to human.

In late January, Trump put a travel ban on China due to the virus and was criticized by Fauci, Biden, and others — before Fauci backtracked and admitted that the travel ban had slowed the spread:

On Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci indicated that the Trump administration's decision to restrict travel from China in January slowed the spread of the Wuhan flu in the United States.

In February 2020, Fauci said the virus wouldn't be a problem in the U.S., and USA Today ran this headline: "Top disease official: Risk of coronavirus in USA is 'minuscule'; skip mask and wash hands."

We were told repeatedly that we shouldn't wear masks, and then told absolutely, without scientific evidence, that masks would help prevent the disease. States without mask requirements did just as well as states with mask dictates, but facts didn't matter. Some schools still require masks, even knowing the developmental damage caused to children.

In March 2020, without scientific evidence, the CDC said COVID would spread easily from surfaces, and even "knew" how long the virus remained on surfaces. Then, in May 2020, they essentially said, "Never mind, we just made that up."

Without scientific evidence, businesses and schools were told to keep everyone six feet apart.

Businesses put up a massive amount of Plexiglas to prevent the virus, but it doesn't do a darn thing. What a waste! Bloomberg News said:

Plexiglass is everywhere. Retail stores, restaurants, schools and offices raced to erect clear plastic shields when the pandemic hit. U.S. sales tripled to roughly $750 million last spring, in the rush for protection from the droplets that health authorities suspected were spreading the coronavirus. Just one hitch: To this day, not a single study has shown that the clear plastic barriers actually control the virus, according to Harvard's Joseph Allen, an indoor-air researcher who calls the plexiglass shields 'hygiene theater.'

Yet how many people still believe that it works because of misinformation?

When Trump, Tom Cotton, and others wanted to investigate the Wuhan lab as the source of COVID, the media, Fauci, and their lackeys went into overdrive to shut down an investigation. They falsely called it a disproven conspiracy. Fauci certainly didn't want it investigated because he helped fund the lab.

Biden and others repeated the narrative that it is a "pandemic of the unvaccinated," and people who didn't take the jab were accused of wanting to kill people.

While unvaccinated illegal aliens surge across the border, the U.S. still bars the number-one tennis player from entry because he doesn't want an experimental gene therapy, which doesn't prevent getting the virus or spreading the virus.

Schoolchildren in Washington, D.C. are still required to get a vaccine where the risks substantially outweigh the reward. Why aren't the media, the NAACP, and other Democrats complaining about this requirement? After all, a significant number of Black children remain unvaccinated and are set to be left without an education.

The financial, physical, and mental damages because of dictatorial edicts not based on science — propelled by the CDC — are immeasurable. The harm to children is irreversible.

The media should be humiliated that they participated in spreading so much misinformation, and silencing those who dissented from the government narrative. Why would we ever trust the media, the CDC, Fauci, and others who participated in this intentional destruction again?

Image: Screen shot from shareable Today Show video, posted on YouTube.