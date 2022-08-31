Remember what they did when you vote in November

We were told to be patient -- two weeks to flatten the curve. At the time this recommendation was made, it made some sense since we were not sure what this novel virus was or how to treat the infection caused by the virus.

We learned soon enough that this virus, SARS-CoV-2, that causes COVID-19, was not found in nature and was created in the Chines Communist Party’s virology lab in Wuhan, China. We also learned that under the leadership of Dr. Anthony Fauci, U.S tax dollars were used to fund “gain-of-function” research at the Wuhan Virology lab where the Frankenstein virus was created.

Common sense and actual science then went out the window and was replaced by fear-based political science and mandates that just about destroyed our country. Here are a few of the lowlights that occurred:

Schools were closed

Churches, synagogues, and mosques were closed while liquor stores, marijuana dispensaries, and Planned Parenthood were allowed to remain open and deemed “essential.”

Plexiglass barriers were put up everywhere

Six feet distancing dots spread like a rash

One-way aisles at grocery stores directed the flow of foot traffic

Band members at schools were placed in bubbles

Our children were forced to wear masks

They mandated experimental vaccines and fired workers who refused the jab.

Natural immunity was discounted

They mandated testing of asymptomatic healthy people with a flawed and potentially harmful nasal swab

They stopped the visitations of loved ones in hospitals and nursing homes, many of whom died alone without loved ones at their side.

Differing opinions were censored and banned from social media

Safe, effective, and inexpensive early treatment with repurposed medication was prevented in favor of expensive, harmful, and unproven drugs.

The actual science was corrupted. Studies that did not support the government's accepted narrative were not allowed to be published.

The CDC recently changed its guidelines. Did the science of COVID-19 change? No, the CDC’s narrative is crumbling like a house of cards. The predicate upon which most of these devastating mandates were based was the idea that a person could be symptom-free, feel healthy, yet harbor the virus and spread it to others. Never mind that this would be the first time in history that a respiratory virus could be spread from a person without symptoms being present. The CDC’s new guidelines are now recommending against asymptomatic testing.

Don't ever forget that we closed schools because we were told that little kids without symptoms could spread the virus to other kids and their teachers and then they would deliver that virus home and kill grandma and grandpa.

This fraud was driven by fear and the desire for power, but never by actual science. The mandated masking was also based on the false premise of asymptomatic spread. Never mind that study after study has shown that surgical or cloth masks do not stop the transmission of a respiratory virus, let alone in a person without symptoms. From the New England Journal of Medicine: “We know that wearing a mask outside health care facilities offers little, if any, protection from infection.” Yet we see, even today, people driving in their cars solo with a mask on, walking alone down the sidewalk with a mask on and fearful to leave their homes.

We must never forget what the unelected healthcare bureaucrats did as well as many of the elected politicians from school boards and city councils all the way up to the federal government. They failed to ask the simple questions or to challenge the false narrative.

As November approaches and we make decisions about who to vote for in the midterm elections, we must keep in mind how our elected officials voted and responded to COVID-19. Any politician who voted to close schools, mandate vaccinations, or mandate the masking of our children should be voted out of office. As Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. said, “We must love liberty more than we fear a virus.”

