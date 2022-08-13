NPR's climate hustle

The following article in government-funded NPR is meant to scare the public into supporting the radical leftist agenda to destroy the fossil fuel industry and ultimately our way of life.

The Earth has been around for billions of years. The climate has always changed cyclically and naturally. We have had many lengthy periods of warming and cooling,

This article focuses on the last forty years, which conveniently follows a thirty-five-year cooling period, from 1940 to 1975, where we were told that billions would die from global cooling and a coming ice age.

The public is constantly told that the warming Arctic and melting ice will devastate coastal cities and the world with rising sea levels...which are hardly rising.

The Arctic is heating up nearly four times faster than the whole planet, study finds

The Arctic is heating up nearly four times faster than the Earth as a whole, according to new research. The findings are a reminder that the people, plants and animals in polar regions are experiencing rapid, and disastrous, climate change. Scientists previously estimated that the Arctic is heating up about twice as fast as the globe overall. The new study finds that is a significant underestimate of recent warming. In the last 43 years, the region has warmed 3.8 times faster than the planet as a whole, the authors find. The study focuses on the period between 1979, when reliable satellite measurements of global temperatures began, and 2021.

What would a normal person look for when he saw the headline? He would look for actual global and Arctic temperatures to see what the change is. He would not see it in this article, just as he doesn't see it in other articles that claim that the Earth is warming rapidly because of humans, fossil fuels, and CO2.

What a normal person sees in this article is that the Arctic temperatures are supposedly rising 3.8 times what global temperatures are. Would people be scared if the globe were warming 0.1 degree and the Arctic 0.38 degrees? I don't believe so.

Since NPR and most people pretending to be journalists won't do any research before printing this propaganda, I will do it for them.

Decade Global temperature Arctic Temperature 1880s 56.71 F Not Available 1900s 56.73 F Not Available 1920s 56.89 F Not Available 1940s 57.26 F Not Available 1960s 57.18 F Not Available 1980s 57.52 F Not Available 2000s 58.12 F Not Available 2020s Est 58.29 F Not Available

Source.

Since I couldn't locate actual Arctic temperatures, I did additional research.

Would people be scared if they were told temperatures had risen only 1.9 degrees F in 140 years after a little ice age ended?

According to an ongoing temperature analysis led by scientists at NASA's Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS), the average global temperature on Earth has increased by at least 1.1° Celsius (1.9° Fahrenheit) since 1880.

This shows that there were periods of warming and cooling from 1880 to 2006 in the Arctic. That puts the myth to the statement that humans, fossil fuel usage, and rising CO2 cause warming. If there is no correlation, there can be no causation.

Trends in Arctic temperature, 1880–2006

A history of Arctic land temperature anomalies from 1880 through 2006 is shown in this figure. The zero line represents the average temperature for 1961–1990. In the late 1800s the Arctic was relatively cold, although there is some uncertainty around these early temperature estimates. The Arctic warmed by about 0.7ºC over the 20th century. There was a warm period in the 1920s to 1940s and cold periods in the early 1900s and in the 1960s. Over the last decade the temperatures were about 1.0ºC above the 20th century average.

Would people be scared if the Arctic temperatures rose a little from negative 30 degrees in the winter?

The average Arctic winter temperature is -30° F (-34°C), while the average Arctic summer temperature is 37-54° F (3-12° C). In general, Arctic winters are long and cold while summers are short and cool.

We are constantly told that the ice is melting rapidly in the Arctic but that is not true. I go to this site every month, and ice cover is always over 95% of normal.

As of August 1, Arctic sea ice extent stood at 6.99 million square kilometers (2.70 million square miles) (Figure 1a). The decline rate of the extent through the second half of July was near the 1981 to 2010 average. Extent on August 1, while well below the 1981 to 2010 average, was the highest since 2014 and overall was twelfth lowest in the satellite record (Figure 1b). The average extent for the month of July as a whole was 8.25 million square kilometers (3.19 million square miles), the twelfth lowest in the satellite record.

We have been warned for at least 100 years that the ice would soon be gone. No matter how wrong the predictions have been, they continue unabated.

The Global Warming Apocalypses That Didn't Happen

The reason we have a global warming crisis is because crisis sells. The Arctic Ocean is warming up, icebergs are growing scarcer, and in some places the seals are finding the water too hot. Reports from fishermen, seal hunters, and explorers all point to a radical change in climate conditions and hitherto unheard‐of temperatures in the Arctic zone. Exploration expeditions report that scarcely any ice has been met as far north as 81 degrees 29 minutes. Within a few years it is predicted that due to the ice melt the sea will rise and make most coastal cities uninhabitable." — from an Associated Press report published in The Washington Post on Nov. 2, 1922.

Would people be scared if they were told that the temperature on Earth today is similar to what it was 1,000 years ago?

The Medieval Warm Period was approximately 1 °C warmer than present, and the Little Ice Age 0.6 °C cooler than present, in central Greenland.

If everything we are told causes warming really did, we would not have record cooling for significant parts of a year after 150 years of fossil fuel use. If there is no correlation, there can be no causation.

Little noticed by the mainstream media in their obsession with global warming is an exceptionally chilly 2020-21 winter in the Northern Hemisphere and an unusually early start to the Southern Hemisphere winter. Low temperature and snowfall records are tumbling all over the globe. The harsh cold has already crippled this year's crops and vines in Europe, while the U.S. state of Texas was ravaged by the subfreezing polar vortex.

Of course it discredits the theory, but Reuters says:

Fact Check — Six months of record cold temperatures at the South Pole Amundsen-Scott station does not discredit climate change

The unusually cold temperatures were recorded at the Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station (1957-present), where temperatures for the months of June, July, and August (winter) were recorded at -62.9 degrees Celsius (-81.2 degrees Fahrenheit), according to the National Snow and Ice Data Centre (NSIDC) (here). This is 3.4 degrees Celsius (6.1 degrees Fahrenheit) lower than the 1981-to-2010 average. This is the second coldest winter on record at the station (here).

Basically, people shouldn't believe anything they read or hear about climate without doing research. They all live in the same bubble and just repeat what they are told.