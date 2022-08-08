Naming it the Inflation Reduction Act was false advertising

On Sunday, the United States Senate passed what was imprudently named the Inflation Reduction Act—with Kamala Harris breaking the tie, literally snickering as she condemned America to further economic carnage, and working-class citizens to utter financial strangulation. See the video below:

Writing for Forbes, Kelly Anne Smith described the legislation as a “slimmed down Build Back Better bill,” and said:

According to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), a federal agency that provides budget and economic information to Congress, the bill would barely make a dent on inflation in the near term—and could even nudge it upward.

Could. Yeah, okay. For goodness’ sake, even Bernie Sanders said it wouldn’t lower inflation.

So what does a “slimmed down” version of Build Back Better environmental communism with a $739 billion price tag look like? Well, it provides for the hiring of 87,000 new agents for a weaponized Internal Revenue Service, includes provisions that will advance economic death at the altar of “planet-heating emissions” and the World Economic Forum, and The Wilderness Society said it is, “the most important climate bill in history by a huge margin[.]”

Interesting to note is that the mockingbird media—nothing more than a propaganda machine at the behest of the Democrat-Marxists driving the country into the ground—referred to the bill as the Inflation Reduction Act, but only until it passed. Now the headlines read:

Senate passes $739bn healthcare and climate bill after months of wrangling Senate passes Democrats’ sweeping health care and climate bill U.S. Senate approves bill to fight climate change, cut drug costs in win for Biden Senate Democrats passed an election-year economic bill package focused on climate, taxes and health care with a tie-breaking vote from Vice President Kamala Harris.

One might say the linguistic craftiness was all political theater between collaborative mafias—the government and the media—complicit in treason, for the purpose of soliciting public approval and support from the most useful of American idiots, of which there is unfortunately, no shortage. And, regrettably, it worked. The bill is set to return to the House, where it is expected to pass, before it's off to Dementia Joe's desk. Will these anesthetized fools ever wake up?