Is Biden finally taking Donald behind the gym?

On October 21, 2016, when asked about then-candidate Donald Trump, then-Vice President Joe Biden said, “The press always ask me, don’t I wish I were debating him. No, I wish we were in high school; I could take him behind the gym.” Apparently, he prefers violence over debate. Those were the uniting words of the current occupant of the White House.

With all the power of the federal government, the leftist news outlets, and the Democrat Party behind him, it appears Creepy Joe is finally ready to deliver on his unsettling promise. Was his raid on Trump’s home on August 8th his idea of keeping his promise, or was it just the first act of something far more sinister?

Truth be told, if Biden, aged 79, were to pick a man-on-man fight with Trump, aged 76, I’d put my money on Trump. This Battle of the Geriatrics would not be pretty, but I would favor the Donald. If taking Trump behind the gym involved a rumble of Biden’s loyalists against Trump’s loyalists, I would again give Trump the advantage. However, if this longed-for humiliation of Trump involved President Joe Biden versus former President Donald Trump, I would have to give the current president the advantage because of all the power behind him in the Swamp.

Have you noticed that Biden now wears his Ray-Ban shades most of the time? Why doesn’t he want us to see his eyes?

Image: Joe Biden. YouTube screen grab.

I fear they are covering the eyes of an angry man who does pay attention to polls. He is angry that he is the most unpopular president in modern American history. He is angry that most of America and much of the world see him as “bought and paid for” by the Communists in China. He is furious that his minions cannot hide the fact that he is not mentally capable of the job he has wanted for decades. He and his handlers know that angry eyes don’t play well in politics, so they cover them with those oh-so-cool Ray Bans.

Even when he is shaking hands with imaginary people, Biden is obsessed with the Orange Man. Donald Trump is living rent-free inside Biden’s failing mind. In his mind, he is Captain Ahab, and Trump is Moby Dick. The rest of us are watching in terror from the deck of the whaling ship Pequod.

Captain Ahab aka Biden can see the storm clouds building in the west. He has hurt Trump, but support for Trump is growing while his presidency is dying. The death struggle between Biden and Trump in Biden’s mind will get uglier if it continues. Captain Biden will get that white whale or die trying, using every weapon at his command. We should be worried, very worried. What will we discover behind the gym?