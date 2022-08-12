I remember when they called it segregation

Another day, another story about a college out of control. Check this one about U.C. San Diego:

Families of white students have been prohibited from participating in numerous college welcome programs at the University of California, San Diego (UCSD) during the Fall 2022 welcome week, according to a Triton Weeks of Welcome (TWOW) advertisement. On Sept. 9-11, for example, UCSD is hosting a "Black, Latinx, and Native American Family Orientation." Later in the week, between Sept. 12-17, the university will have a "Black Surf Week." On July 26, Christopher Rufo, Senior Fellow at the Manhattan Institute, posted a tweet offering his perspective on "Black Surf Week." According to Rufo, these actions are clear violations of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which states, "All persons shall be entitled to the full and equal enjoyment of the goods [and] services ... of any place of public accommodation, as defined in this section, without discrimination or segregation on the ground of race[.]"

Well, I understand that some Asian students are wondering if they are in or out. They are often referred to as "white adjacent," "privileged," and "over-represented." Are they "privileged" because their parents expect them to study and succeed?

What about white Hispanics? Are they in or out? Maybe they are out because they are the ones who came with Columbus and destroyed the continent.

Of course, all of this raises the question: where are the school administrators? The adults on the campus? Where is Governor Newsom? Or V.P. Harris from the Golden State?

Once upon a time, we used to call this segregation, and a lot of people marched against it. Heck, I remember a fellow named Dr. Martin Luther King who said, "I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character."

Maybe it's me, but inviting people based on skin color used to be racist. Maybe things have changed, or maybe you should send your kids to a different school.

Image: PxHere.