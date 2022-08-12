Mar-a-Lago reminds us of all the previous ethical failures of the Department of Justice

In the wake of the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago, we're being told that the actions taken were an anomaly, and that most FBI agents are honorable agents. I'd like to believe that, but if that were true, why haven't we seen mass resignations and public complaints? Flouting all convention and longstanding ethics in the law enforcement community, the Department of Justice is embroiled in yet another scandal.

The bias is flagrant, and nobody holds a candle to the bureaucrats under Obama. Eric Holder avoided accountability for withholding documents from Congress for years on the gun-running operation Fast and Furious. They were above the law. Not only that, but Eric Holder has repeatedly lied under oath with impunity and was never prosecuted:

Before he lied to Congress while under oath about what he knew about targeting reporters, he lied about Fast and Furious. As early as the New Black Panthers case, Eric Holder had a problem with the truth.

Then came Lois Lerner. The IRS violated rights protected by the First Amendment when the agency targeted Obama's political opponents. Then Lois Lerner and the IRS destroyed computers, withheld documents, and lied to Congress about the whole debacle. The DOJ did send someone to investigate, but conveniently for them, it happened to be a big-time Obama donor. Do you remember what happened next?

Lois Lerner and her comrades at the IRS skated. They were above the law. Where were the complaints from DOJ officials about preferential treatment?

Obama had slush funds at the DOJ used to funnel money — supposedly meant for victims — to political supporters. Trump abolished the funds, but under Joe Biden, they've been revived:

Merrick Garland has revoked a Trump-era rule prohibiting the redirection of corporate settlement money to third-party organizations. President Biden's Department of Justice appears to be rebuilding a dubious money chain known as "settlement slush funds." The Obama DOJ used these funds to channel cash from corporate settlements to bankroll private progressive organizations, circumventing the budget and oversight authority of Congress.

Yet that wasn't enough to prompt noticeable (if any) resignations by FBI agents, despite obvious corruption, and neither Democrats in Congress nor the Establishment media seem to care.

Obama dictatorially ordered the "independent" and "non-political" DOJ to stop a multi-year terrorist drug-running investigation to appease Iran:

In its determination to secure a nuclear deal with Iran, the Obama administration derailed an ambitious law enforcement campaign targeting drug trafficking by the Iranian-backed terrorist group Hexbollah, even as it was funneling cocaine into the United States.

How many people died because global crime syndicates were permitted to run amok? To Obama and his DOJ, terrorists were above the law.

The Obama administration illegally spied on thousands of Americans, yet none of the swamp creatures faced prosecution. They were above the law.

Hillary and her aides broke laws, including having a huge number of classified documents on private servers. Yet there were no raids or threats of prosecution. The FBI even agreed to destroy Clinton campaign computers:

The FBI reportedly agreed to destroy the laptops of Hillary Clinton's aides Cheryl Mills and Heather Samuelson as part of immunity deals offered during the investigation into Clintons [sic] use of a private email server when she was secretary of state.

They were above the law.

James Comey, at the time he was the director of the FBI, repeatedly used fictitious documents provided by the Hillary campaign and DNC to illegally obtain FISA warrants to spy on those close to Trump in the months before the election. Yet these congenital liars were above the law.

When the FBI raided Rudy Giuliani's apartment, they seemed to take everything but the Hunter Biden laptop — which he offered to them — because they weren't looking to serve justice.

No matter how obvious the unequal treatment is, and how seriously some disregard the rule of law, the media and the Democrats continue with the fiction that "no one is above the law."

The swamp is deep, and at this point, it seems as though the DOJ and the FBI are irredeemably corrupt.