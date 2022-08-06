Hopeful obituaries and the normalization of cannibalism

For the political Left, human life is not sacred – it never has been and never will be. From their stance on abortion, to the very fact that murderous ideologies like communism and socialism find such popularity within their ranks, there are countless modern and historical examples lending credence to what should be hyperbole.

Just in the 20th Century alone, slowly but surely, we’ve seen despotic governments erode cultural morality through propaganda, with a targeted goal of diminishing the value of life. In 1930s Germany, a cartoon ran depicting a strong German worker with two handicapped men atop his shoulders – the words read, “You are bearing this too.” Another, displayed four sacks, each depicting the yearly public cost for school children with varying degrees of mental aptitude. The figure for a “normal” child was 125 RM (Reichsmark), while a blind or deaf child would cost twelve times as much. The marketing was simple: maintaining the “life unworthy of life” was an impediment to a better and more prosperous society.

Now, we’re seeing the same malignant cancer, spreading across American culture.

In a since-deleted tweet, Vox senior correspondent Ian Millhiser said:

Justice Samuel Alito, who died on XXXX, was not devoid of any positive traits. He was a skilled attorney and a highly effective advocate for conservative causes…Had he spent his career as a litigator, he would almost certainly be remembered as one of the Republican Party’s leading Supreme Court practitioners…The problem is that Justice Alito was, indeed, one of the Republican Party’s leading Supreme Court Advocates — but he embraced this role while he was a sitting justice.

Shamelessly, Millhiser authored the tweet after the attempted assassination of Justice Brett Kavanaugh, where suspect Nicholas Roske also wrote, “I could get at least one, which would change the votes for decades to come….”

Fantasizing about revolution through violent means is in the very marrow of leftists – it’s what their god, Karl Marx said when he wrote, “Of course, in the beginning, this [revolution] cannot be effected except by means of despotic inroads….” Marx acknowledged despotism, with all its cruelty and oppression, was the only way for a radical political upheaval.

Yet, it doesn’t end with unhinged Lefties on the loose, but rather the agitprop is even more insidious. Social media is rife with content with a central theme of “Eat the Rich.” One extremely disturbing and graphic video shows a young woman gnawing on what appears to be a barbecued dog, before she eventually kisses the dead animal on the nose. The caption reads “me when it’s time to eat the rich and I get Taylor Swift’s cat”. Talia Lavin, while writing for GQ even said:

It’s hard to get edgier than cannibalism, and no would-be Internet humorist worth their salt can resist the lure of a Bezos bulgogi.

According to a contemporary leftist like Lavin – she wrote a book on white supremacy and mocks the political prisoners from January 6th – cannibalism is not the complete and total breakdown in humanity, but rather it’s edgy; and the only comedians who are actually funny can’t resist an “Eat the Rich” joke.

American culture used to rest its foundation on Judeo-Christian virtues, with its values like the sanctity of life and the Golden Rule. But, as morality deteriorates, government as god fills the vacuum, and we’re left in freefall.