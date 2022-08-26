Fifteen in Mexico

We wrote a few days ago about homicides in Mexico. Let me bring you another side of the story via my friends at Pulse Mexico:

Reporter and columnist Fredid Román Román was gunned down as he left his home in Chilpancingo, Guerrero, on Monday, Aug. 23, making him the 15th journalist to be killed in Mexico this year. Román Román was a reporter for various media outlets in the coastal Mexican state of Guerrero, as well as the owner and editor of the newspaper La Realidad, which he stopped publishing several years ago. At the time of his death, he was publishing his column, “The Written Reality,” in various media and on his social networks. On the day of his death, he published a column on criticizing President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) for his mishandling of the investigation of the unsolved Ayotzinapa case surrounding 43 missing students in Guerrero in 2014. Román Román is the second reporter assassinated during the administration of Guerrero Governor Evelyn Salgado Pineda, who took office in October 2021. The first was the photojournalist Alfredo Cardoso Echeverría in Acapulco.

Fifteen journalists dead in Mexico is today's headline. #14 was killed in Sonora not long ago. And the story repeats itself!

My friends south of the border explain it this way:

First, many journalists are doing journalism. They are covering tough stories and drawing the ire of criminal elements; and

Second, most of them are unguarded. They are easy targets for those who follow them home or find them around town.

Yes, these journalists are doing good work and losing their lives in the process.

Image: PxHere