Fargo board of education bans Pledge of Allegiance

The Fargo board of education recently voted to stop reciting the Pledge of Allegiance before board meetings, Fox News reported.

Seth Holden, board vice president, argued against saying the Pledge of Allegiance, saying it ran counter to the district's philosophy.

I bet you can guess the reason it stated for making that decision. That’s correct, it’s because the pledge contains the word "God."

Seth Holden, the board’s vice president, stated: "Given that the word 'God' in the text of the Pledge of Allegiance is capitalized … the text is clearly referring to the Judeo-Christian God. Therefore, it does not include any other faiths such as Islam, Buddhism, Hinduism."

So, the capital ‘G’ god is simply not inclusive enough for enlightened liberals? Would a lowercase ‘g’ god get a pass? Mohammed? Buddha? Thor? Glooscap?

Holden also objects to the Pledge’s supposition that everyone in the country possesses liberty and justice. (Okay, he might have a point there. Just ask some of the Jan. 6 protesters. Although that might be tough to do, as some are still imprisoned.)

Holden deemed the Pledge a “non-inclusionary act” because it allegedly references the Judeo-Christian deity. I guess some non-inclusionary acts and edicts are better than others. I mean, you do have to pledge allegiance to the LGBTQ Community. And, of course, we all have to pledge allegiance to the mRNA vaccines…or risk being kept from public places, banned from speaking our minds, fired from our jobs, and ostracized by authoritarians-- and the brainwashed, mind-numbed minions that think it’s a moral virtue to do as their rulers tell them…as long as their rulers are Democrats.

Apparently, what we as a nation need is a new Pledge of Allegiance, one of which those like Holden could be proud.

Old Pledge: "I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all."

Proposed new Pledge: "I pledge allegiance to the LGBTQ Flag of the Disunited States of America, and to the Banana Republic for which it stands, various Communities under Gaia, inexplicable, with liberty and justice for all wokesters and Democrats."

Who wouldn’t stand for that?

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License