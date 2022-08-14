Biden's Brezhnev Doctrine

The Brezhnev Doctrine was established by the U.S.S.R. to justify Soviet action in Czechoslovakia in 1968 and the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979. As we move just past a year since the U.S. administration's military failure of its "exit" from Afghanistan, the U.S. is still currently funding Russian ventures via the U.S.'s ongoing purchases of Russian uranium, Russian fertilizer, and a variety of financial exemptions which the U.S. allows from sanctions, many of which are related to energy or food transactions. U.S. citizens and residents are being given no special breaks, but are about to be punished further by the administration simply for existing.

The current U.S. administration, it seems, has created a new domestic form of the Brezhnev Doctrine itself, not to wield against China or Russia, but rather, to be wielded against U.S. citizens and residents. How else to explain the desperation of the current majority party to pass into law the so-called "Inflation Reduction Act, (H.R. 5376)," which would (in part) make the IRS larger than the FBI, State Department, Pentagon, and Border Patrol combined? According to the nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation, this would result in only 4 to 9 percent of the new revenue from new audits or scrutiny of those making above 500,000 dollars per year. This newly remade, giant agency -- what will become the new American Stasi -- will undoubtedly be a significant part of what will lead to a massive discontent with American government, but it is not the only element of the punishing "Inflation Reduction Act" which would do so.

Students of history (and those who carefully study failed empires) will remember that not long after Brezhnev died, Mikhail Gorbachev discarded the Brezhnev Doctrine, and removed Soviet troops from Afghanistan. In Czechoslovakia, where the Brezhnev Doctrine had been used as justification for Communist invasion and oppression, the Velvet Revolution occurred from the 17th of November to 28th of November of 1989. By 1991, following waves of freedom and independence movements across Eastern Europe, the Soviet Union no longer existed. Biden is not a Gorbachev, but his party is not unlike the Soviets who sought to command and control all aspects of economy with horrifying results.

The U.S. administration today has not remembered history, seeks further control of people who generally want to take care of their families and be left alone, and is intent on repeating this history. As John Green wrote in an American Thinker post “Communism is repugnant to people who have known freedom -- and that destination is becoming visible over the horizon."

Image: Engramma.it