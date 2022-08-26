Europeans supplanted by third-world populations and cultures

In 2006, notable Canadian conservative, Mark Steyn, authored a book titled America Alone. He argued that the values and cultures of the Western world were being erased by population booms among third-world Muslim demographics — aptly named Islamic imperialism. From the back cover of the book:

Someday soon, you might wake up to the call to prayer from a muezzin. Europeans already are. And liberals will still tell you that ‘diversity is our strength’ – while Talibanic enforcers cruise Greenwich Village burning books and barber shops, the Supreme Court decides sharia law doesn’t violate the ‘separation of church and state’ and the Hollywood Left decides to give up on gay rights in favor of the must safers charms of polygamy.

Steyn starts out by discussing the impacts of demographic decline, particularly in Mediterranean Europe. To maintain a population size, 2.1 live births per mother are required. At the time he wrote this in 2006, Greece was at 1.3, Italy was at 1.2, and Spain 1.1. According to Steyn, a fertility rate right below 1.3 is what demographers describe as the “lowest low,” a rate “from which no human society has ever recovered.”

Steyn follows these data tidbits with his assertion that “the unsustainability of the advanced Western social-democratic state” is the next contributing factor in the Western replacement — he’s referring to the welfare state.

Published just over a week ago, Free West Media ran an article which covered a “revealing trend” — more foreign refugees were gorging at the trough of the Austrian taxpayers than native Austrians. In the state of Tyrol, 52% (41% were refugees, with another 11% being “third-country” nationals) of social assistance recipients were foreigners. According to the data:

In general, it can be seen that the number of recipients among “Syrian” nationals was highest in all federal states, followed by Afghans.

And just yesterday, Citizen Free Press shared tweets under the headline, “Meanwhile in (muslim) Denmark”:

Muslims being racist towards danes and taunting them about the great replacement, in Denmark... @Klaus_Arminius pic.twitter.com/O6hq0MIoCZ — Munin🇩🇰 (@tj_uzumaki) August 23, 2022

One also can’t forget that pesky data showing instances of rape and child molestation had skyrocketed with the massive influx of asylum-seekers into places like Sweden and Austria over the past few years.

European greatness is being disassembled,“The Great Replacement” is underway, and we have the mental disorder of leftism to thank. Under leftist social euphemisms like “diversity” and “multiculturalism” — all cultures are equal: modern slave markets in Muslim-majority Libya are no better or worse than “the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness” — traditional Europe is on the verge of extinction. Leftist tenets are fallacious to their core, because with all the “diversity” has only come destruction.