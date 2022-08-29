Biden accuses others of what he is guilty of

During a recent speech at a Democrat fundraiser, Joe Biden launched a scathing attack on President Donald Trump and his supporters, which include many GOP votes, lawmakers and governors.

He referred to the GOP as the “ultra-MAGA party” and called their political philosophy “semi-fascism.”

According to the Washington Post:

On Thursday night, he used newly ramped-up rhetoric in ways that the White House and Biden’s political advisers are signaling will be part of a no-holds-barred strategy for the midterms. The president accused the GOP of “semi-fascism” and said he doesn’t respect, and can’t work with, “MAGA Republicans” who he said “embrace political violence.” He hardened his assertion that democracy is under threat, and said the country could be facing the sort of test that comes every few generations, “one of the moments that changes everything.”

So what does MAGA Stand for?

Make America Great Again: MAGA is a nationalist movement.

MAGA stands against big government that entails overregulation and wasteful spending of taxpayer money. MAGA stands for freedom and liberty. MAGA stands for free market capitalism, which allows everybody with equal opportunity to rise based on their merits. MAGA stand for the will of the people, i.e., free and fair elections to determine the elected leader.

Democrats often cite MAGA’s opposition to illegal immigration to make their case for fascism. MAGA believes that each nation is an individual entity and places the interests and rights of tax-paying citizens foremost. Allowing an uncontrolled influx of unvetted illegal aliens drains the nation's resources, results in wage reductions or job losses on the citizens, and places the citizen in peril if the illegal migrant is of the criminal variety.

Democrats also claim MAGA’s opposition to illegal immigration is rooted in racism. It is racist to assume that all illegal migrants belong to the same race.

If nationalism is fascist, then every country in the world is fascist. The word is rendered meaningless.

So what is fascism?

A reference to the authoritarian movement led by Benito Mussolini and Adolf Hitler beginning in the 1920s and 1930s.

It is a political philosophy that stands against a multiparty democracy. Fascists desire a one-party state where the big government controls everything, including the economy, the private sector, and free expression. In Fascist nations, political opponents are targeted using law enforcement agencies. The citizen is kept in the dark about facts. The media is coopted and spouts propaganda. Supporters of political opponents are monitored, threatened, and conferred with pejorative epithets.

In modern times, China totally fits that description.

There is only one party, i.e., the Chinese Communist Party, that rules with an iron fist. The economy is run by the government. Most companies, including 'private' enterprises, are subjected to punishing state regulations if not active government control. The government is often a partner in these firms. The media is run by the state. The citizen is fed propaganda. Any sign of political dissent and the opponent is crushed with extreme force. Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai who alleged she was sexually assaulted by a powerful Chinese official was compelled to retract her statement and retire from the game.

How about America under Biden?

COVID-19 was used to impose lockdowns that infringe on the right to freedom of movement and the right to earn a living.

The right of choice was overstepped upon by vaccine mandates; some were compelled to quit their jobs owing to their skepticism about the vaccine, and some who reluctantly took the vaccine to remain employed, are suffering from health issues. Now that they are exposed, the Democrats are blaming Trump for the vaccine, as always.

Dissent is grounds for vilification. Parents who opposed the teaching of critical race theory in school were labeled domestic terrorists.

The Biden administration set up the Orwellian ‘Disinformation Governance Board’ that sits in judgment of the utterances of regular citizens. Apparently, it's been gotten rid of, but it is impossible to trust a government with such a record of mendacity.

The nation is subjected to a series of disinformation campaigns, the Russian collusion hoax, the Ukraine call hoax, and now the insurrection hoax.

Donald Trump was the sole target of these hoaxes and is being persecuted via a series of gratuitous probes and investigations. His crime was challenging the establishment and the deep state and vowing to ‘drain the swamp.’

There was an unprecedented raid without any basis on Trump’s Florida home of Mar-a-Lago. The FBI, which conducted the raid, released a mostly redacted affidavit that even obscures the reason for the raid.

This is how secret police functions in fascist nations.

Many of the January 6 protesters remain in jail as they await their trials. Some have been subjected to solitary confinement. Biden’s Justice Department is seeking a sentence of 17 years in prison for one among the protestors. One among them committed suicide in despair. An unarmed protestor was shot dead, but the shooter faced no consequences, and in fact, the departed was vilified.

‘Protestors’ for causes that are supported by the establishment are seldom punished despite rioting, looting and destroying property. If they are arrested, they are bailed out by lackeys of the establishment.

It is not just regular citizens in the crosshairs; they even targeted a retired United States Army lieutenant general, Michael Flynn. Why? Because he planned to audit intelligence agencies as Trump’s National Security Advisor.

The FBI trapped Flynn on a process crime and found him in violation of a 1799 law called the Logan act that has never been prosecuted successfully. Flynn was sacked for lying to the vice president and the FBI. He was subjected to a Kafkaesque legal quagmire that bankrupted him. He continues to be vilified.

There are many in the establishment and the deep state who are guilty of worse, but will never receive even an iota of punishment.

The Democrats plan to hire 87,000 new IRS agents who will obviously harass the middle class quite likely in states that don’t vote Democrat. There are reports of citizens being targeted by the IRS. Most people do not have the financial resources and the patience to take on the government.

For all the disinformation and demonization campaigns against anyone who is a threat to the status quo of the establishment, the media is a willing participant. The gladly recite talking points handed over to them. They often try to outdo each other in their quest for outrageous merely for a seat at the table. The suppress all news items that threaten or shut down anyone who tries to report the truth.

If this isn't fascism, what is?

Back to Biden.

He has always been a bloviating simpleton. Back in 2012, he was addressing an African-American group when he claimed Republicans would “put y’all back in chains.” Biden referred to Georgia’s 2021 voting law as “Jim Crow in the 21st century.”

Both were scandalous overstatements, trivializations of the darkest chapter in U.S. history, and a vile affront to the real victim of slavery and Jim Crow.

What is worse than a rambling ignoramus?

A rambling ignoramus afflicted by senility.

Every syllable Biden utters is read like a teleprompter. Like a parrot, Biden doesn’t always comprehend the sounds he is producing, but he says them anyway.

"What do you mean by semi-fascism, sir?"



Biden, smirking: "You know what I mean." pic.twitter.com/hMJk2GpSmv — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 26, 2022

Clueless Joe is a perfect empty vessel for the Democrats to pour their nefarious agenda into.

Biden calling the MAGA wing a semi-fascist movement is the thinking of the Democrats.

They are once again, accusing their political opponents, whom they regard as enemies, of the very acts they are guilty of.

Image: Screen shot from MSNBC video, via YouTube