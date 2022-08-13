Beto did not say 'birthing person, F you'

The Beto O'Rourke campaign ran into a heckler when he brought up the topic of AR-15's:

Beto O'Rourke confronted a heckler Wednesday at a campaign event who laughed while he was talking about the Uvalde school shooting, telling the person, "It may be funny to you, m-----------, but it is not funny to me."

We don't know for sure, but it's possible that the "heckler" was reacting to O'Rourke's history of the AR-15. This is from Karen Townsend:

O'Rourke wasn't discussing "details of the tragedy" when the laughter occurred, as The Hill reports. He was talking about how the AR-15 was designed to kill Charlie in 'Nam and offering up his version of a combat stance. All of that was eminently laughable, as Beto clearly has no idea what he's talking about here.

And that's probably what prompted the heckler to say something. The AR-15 was not used in Vietnam. It is a legal rifle owned by thousands, if not millions of citizens. What happened in Uvalde speaks more about lousy parents, unlocked school doors, and maybe a society that needs to pay more attention to what we post on social media. Simply put, an AR-15 did not walk into a school and start shooting innocent people. A confused young man in Uvalde did that, not the AR-15!

Anyway, Beto reacted with an "expletive deleted," as they called them years ago. Why did he do it? He probably did not think anybody would challenge his ignorance of guns.

At least Beto does know what a woman is. He referred to the heckler as "a mother-f-word" rather than the woke-ish "birthing person" option. Wonder if some of the wokies are yelling at him on the phone for using the word "mother"?

Image: Gage Skidmore.