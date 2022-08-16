Atlantic writer claims the rosary is an extremist symbol

Atlantic contributor Daniel Panneton recently wrote an op-ed in which he stated: "Just as the AR-15 rifle has become a sacred object for Christian nationalists in general, the Rosary has acquired a militaristic meaning for radical-traditional (or 'rad trad') Catholics." Say what?

In the article, titled "How the Rosary Became an Extremist Symbol," Panneton claimed that "on this extremist fringe, rosary beads have been woven into a conspiratorial politics and absolutist gun culture. These armed radical traditionalists have taken up a spiritual notion that the rosary can be a weapon in the fight against evil and turned it into something dangerously literal." Yes, only "extremists," clinging to their God and guns, believe in free speech and assembly and the right to defend oneself and one's family. And the fight against evil.

Panneton went on to claim, "[T]he rosary — in these hands — is anything but holy." Thanks for clearing that up, pal. Being a little judgy, aren't we, Panneton?

He added, "The militarism also glorifies a warrior mentality and notions of manliness and male strength. This conflation of the masculine and the military is rooted in wider anxieties about Catholic manhood — the idea that it is in crisis has some currency among senior Church figures and lay organizations."

Courage, discipline, sacrifice, and strength are virtues. A military cannot properly fulfill its role of defending the nation it serves if it is not masculine in nature. Would we have been better served if the Continental Army had been more feminine at Valley Forge in the winter of 1777–78? If the Marines in World War II had been more feminine in nature at places such as Guadalcanal, Corregidor, and Iwo Jima?

Memo to Panneton: Manhood — not just Catholic manhood — is in crisis. In fact, this is one of the biggest issues of our time. We have the rise of the metrosexual, the bisexual, and the non-binary. We have men who don't want to work and put bread on the table for their families. We have men who don't want families, who won't face their responsibilities if they get a woman pregnant. We need more G.I. Joes and fewer "walkaway Joes."

We have too many "men" like Adam Schiff, Peter Strzok, and Eric Swalwell — hypocritical, pathetic, lying cowards who take pleasure in trying to ruin others' lives.

As if that's not enough, many men are deciding that they are, in fact, women — and should therefore be entitled to use women's bathrooms and locker rooms...and compete on their sports teams.

Panneton is nothing more than a traditional radical. In the name of Our Father, we should all pray the rosary that real men don't become extinct.

Hail Mary.

Glory be.

Image: Lawrence OP via Flickr, CC BY-NC 2.0 (cropped).