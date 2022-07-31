Why don’t we just destroy the left with laughter?

When Tucker Carlson had another great bit on renaming Monkeypox as Schlong Covid… with a democratic election with no cheating, because that only happens when leftists lose, it was another great lesson on why we all need to be happy warriors against the liberty denying left.

Renaming Monkeypox as Schlong Covid was funny on multiple levels in and of itself, but some of the other choices were equally inciteful. It combined an uproariously funny takedown of the pandemic panic with a double entendre that didn’t disappoint in sending the fascist far left into their usual spasms of humorless offense.

He even mentioned ballot harvesting and that just won’t do, because we all know those people always conduct themselves with the upmost of integrity. Except when they’re caught cheating, then it’s all a ‘conspiracy theory’ don’t you know.

All of this is a good reminder that one of the best ways of fighting against the enemies of liberty on the left is with humor. Being a happy warrior for the pro-freedom right. So, this will be our rundown on the 5 reasons why this is an excellent idea all around.

1. Coping skills.

Let’s face it, a lot of the time these days the antis have screwed things up so much that you have to either laugh or cry. Well, there’s a reason we’ve been given the ability to see the sheer absurdity of the left’s socialist national agenda. Most of the time, getting upset gets you nowhere.

2. Laughter always overcomes fear.

Anti-liberty leftists have an agenda based on fear; they even openly admitted it as in this Newsweek opinion piece: For Democrats, Fear Is the Path to Victory in November. They just keep on trying to scare everyone into giving them more control over their lives with new crisis that crop up every week. First it was global cooling, then global warming, then climate change to cover all the bases, then the COVID crisis, the gang violence crisis and now the Schlong Covid, midterm variant or Monkeypox crisis.

Are people going to be that fearful of something they recognize as ridiculous such a Schlong Covid? Are you going to be scared while you’re laughing at something the left is lying about? (Yes, we realize that’s all the time, but work with me here). The problem for the liberticidal left is that if people are laughing at them, no one is going to be afraid and cowed into giving up their sensible civil rights, and they just can’t have that, no sir.

3. Laughter is the best way to reach the moderates in the middle.

Humor has a way of reaching people far better than other forms of discourse. This is why the authoritarian left cannot abide Tucker Carlson or the Babylon Bee. They poke gigantic holes in their grandiose feelings they are ‘saving the planet’ or whatever and it drives them up a wall.

4. Anti-liberty leftists can’t stand it.

We’ve all heard the aphorism ‘don’t get mad, get even’, that means we don’t go their usual route of acting like a 5-year-old having a temper tantrum, we smile serenely and present the facts. Nothing ticks off tyrants more than your refusal to cower before their ‘woke’ mob and their cancel culture.

5. It’s just plain fun.

This is probably the best reason to approach these contentious issues as a happy warrior. You have to think that pro-freedom patriot personalities are having a good time in ultimately destroying an ideology that can’t be the least bit honest about it’s true nature. They certainly look like their having fun, this has to be partially out of the knowledge that the anti-liberty left won’t be able to act in kind in response.

Those of us in the trenches, as it were, should have a similar attitude. As we explained, nothing ticks off the tyrants more than not taking them seriously and continuously pointing out their contradictions and contradictory beliefs. They think they can do whatever they want because they are doing ‘good’. It’s more than enjoyable to point out, the fact that it destroys their worldview is just icing on the cake.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, and the director of communications for a Bill of Rights organization and a longtime contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.