Why can’t people just identify as non-pregnant?

The Supreme Court has recently ruled in favor of constitutional doctrine on three of the most fraught issues of our time: guns, religion, and abortion. The ruling on guns simply affirmed the Second Amendment, which states “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” Obviously, the word “bear” means to carry a gun around. A person who “keeps” a gun in their home does not generally walk around with it in a holster. The ruling on religion affirmed the right of a person to pray in public as long as the prayer wasn’t “pursuant to a government policy...” or “seeking to convey a government-created message.” The left reacted with predictable anger to the Constitution being upheld in these areas.

When it comes to the ruling on abortion, though, the left has reacted with downright hysteria, even though the decision did not outlaw abortion at the federal level. The decision of how to regulate it has simply been returned to the states. The left considers abortion to be a beautiful thing. The website Shout Your Abortion was created to normalize the procedure. Protests against the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade have spread across the country.

Image: A pregnant “man” (or as they used to be known in circuses, the bearded lady). YouTube screen grab.

I can’t help wondering why people are so upset about this ruling. We have been told for years that sex is not biological. We have been told for years that men who want to be women actually are women in every sense of the word. We have been told that menstrual products must be available in men’s rooms. We have been told to substitute “pregnant people” and “chestfeeding” for “pregnant women” and “breastfeeding.”

Surely we cannot turn the clock back at this late date and resort to scientific reality about biology. If men are not men and girls are not girls, wouldn’t it just be simpler all around just to identify as non-pregnant rather than getting an abortion? On the other hand, if pregnancy is an actual biological fact that only occurs to real women, perhaps it’s time to reject magical thinking and get back to science, which has proven that a human life begins at conception.

Pandra Selivanov is the author of Future Slave, a story about a 21st century black teenager who goes back in time and becomes a slave in the old south.