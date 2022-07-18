Who listens to Lemon?

They say "When life gives you lemons, make lemonade." It is intended to inspire optimism or crank up a positive attitude. Well, when life gives you a Don Lemon quote, just look the other way or turn off the TV like a lot of viewers do.

Don Lemon recently said:

The primetime host tied the GOP to the threat of "growing extremism" on the Right. He warned journalists to not give a "false equivalence" to both sides, and instead acknowledge Republicans were endangering America. "We sit around and we talk about these things and we want to give this false equivalence to Democrats and Republicans. That is not where we are right now. Republicans are doing something that is very dangerous to our society and we have to acknowledge that. We have to acknowledge that as Americans, we must acknowledge that as journalists because if we don't, we are not doing our jobs," Lemon declared.

Well, everyone is entitled to his opinion. At the same time, is anyone surprised?

First, this is Lemon trying to get a headline. Unfortunately, and I'm guilty of this, we react to his nonsense. We are talking about him, are we not? He probably gets a larger audience when we talk about him.

Second, this is what Lemon has been doing for years. His show is nothing but Trump bashing, which is why most serious Republicans avoided it like a plague.

Turn off the TV, get some real lemons and make some lemonade. You will feel a lot better.

P.S. Check out my videos and posts.

Image: Thomas Hawk