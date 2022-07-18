The NYT puts lipstick on a pig

On Sunday July 17; the New York Times debuted its "Sunday Opinion" section. A note on the second page of this section, by Opinion Editor Kathleen Kingsbury, pointed out that the section had been established in 1935, when it was called "News of the Week in Review, a place where Times reports could offer their analysis of the week's news."

Ms. Kingbury continued, "In 2011, the section was given over to the op-ed editors, and renamed Sunday Review." She added.

"Since then, it has been the print home of our finest and most ambitious journalism."

Although Kingsbury did not delve into minutiae, "News of the Week in Review" was also known as the Sunday Times' Section IV when the Sunday sports section was Section V. There is no longer a Sunday sports section, and, for over a decade, political analysis is not a long suit in the paper, either. (Kingsbury assures us that Maureen Dowd, Jamelle Bouie, and Ross Douthat will continue to appear in the Sunday Opinion section. Note that not one these Times-worthies challenges the paper's anti-Trump, anti-conservative populist line.)

Kinsgbury’s announcement included a “commitment” -- to “publish a wide range of viewpoints." As one of the "guest essays" urged Democrats to cross over and vote in the Wyoming House Republican primary for Rep. Liz Cheney, it is to be expected that the "wide range of [political] viewpoints" will run the gamut from the extreme left to the turncoat Republican. Certainly, a column criticizing the anti-Trump "Jan. 6" House Select Committee consisting of Democrat and turncoat Republican demagogues would never survive the delete button at the Times editorial offices.

Kingsbury's note explained that the paper replaced analysis by Times reporters for opinion in 2011, when the section was renamed "Sunday Review." It only comes to mind now that the change, eleven years ago, after a run of 76 years of "analysis," was due to the apparent inability of Times staffers to do anything but offer management-approved opinion, where the objective journalistic mind once was capable of serious discernment, absent preordained conclusions.

The New York Times now qualifies as a leading example of the Pravda progeny embedded in the U.S. media. That is what the metamorphosis of the Times into a full-blown propaganda outlet, hostile to diversity of political opinion is all about. Having succeeded in eradicating dissent in its "opinion" section, the anti-liberty New York Times can now focus on its campaign to suppress dissent across the heartland, from sea to shining sea.

Image: NY Times