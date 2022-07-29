Who, exactly, gets offended by ‘cultural appropriation’?

We live in an age of mass stupidity, with totally ridiculous notions elevated to the status of self-righteous causes. But among the most absurd complaints that predominantly young wokesters embrace is the censure of what they call “cultural appropriation.” By this, they mean people of one ethnicity using cultural artifacts of another culture.

Having lived in Japan, which eagerly embraced Westernization more than 150 years ago, and where classical music is far more popular than in the United States, this seems an odd complaint. Cultural appropriation has made Japan rich, diverse, and happy. McDonald's is the biggest restaurant chain, thiough sushi and ramen remain immensely popular too. It is a delightful mix of opportunities for fun in every realm of human endeavor, with all the world's cultural achievements available for sa,p[ling on today's Japan.

The wokesters, of course, have no knowledge of such matters, and focus almost exclusively on complaining about Caucasians dressing, eating, singing, or otherwise sampling cultures which the wokesters have decided are victims.

But what they fail to understand is the cultural pride almost everyone feels when others find their own practices worthy of emulation.

The tweet you see below from someone called Jacket Deconstruction is one of the funniest and most telling takedowns of the hubris of wokesters that I have ever seen. Enjoy!

Photo credit: Twitter video screengrab